In this interview with Infosecurity Magazine, he discusses the changing role of the CISO, the need to build security controls ahead of technological adoption, the importance of securing the wider ecosystem and why, in cybersecurity, “staying restless” remains essential.

Today, Piekarski has end-to-end accountability for cybersecurity risk across Standard Chartered, spanning technology security, business and process security and a range of threats facing the financial institution.

That journey, from highly technical security responsibilities to his current position as group CISO, has given Piekarski a broad perspective on how the role of the CISO is evolving alongside the technology and threat landscape.

Cezary Piekarski has spent almost eight years at Standard Chartered, joining the bank in 2019 as head of malware protection and network security before taking on a succession of increasingly strategic cybersecurity roles.

Infosecurity Magazine: What is Standard Chartered's definition of a Group CISO?

Cezary Piekarski: CISOs come in various flavors, shapes and sizes. This role can be very diverse and impactful and take different shapes across organizations.



In Standard Chartered taxonomy, the Group CISO role means end-to-end accountability for cybersecurity risk across the totality of the group in all the locations in which we operate. This accountability spans both technology security and process and business security for all cybersecurity-related threats.

It's a lot of work, but at the same time it is a very rewarding place to be, both from the business perspective and the challenges that the financial industry is facing now in cyberspace.

What is quite unique about the construct that we run in Standard Chartered is that we are huge proponents of the fusion concept, in which we run together various threats that converge from the criminal activity perspective. For example, I'm accountable both for cybersecurity risk and part of the financial crime risk encompassing economic crimes within the organization.

This means my teams can work on threats from the use of growing technologies alongside traditional threats to the financial sector, and they can respond to those threats better and in a more integrated way thanks to several teams working together.

IM: You contributed to a World Economic Forum white paper on how CISOs are becoming strategic business leaders rather than purely technical defenders. Would you say you're more of an operational or strategic CISO?

CP: I was very fortunate in having an opportunity to contribute on multiple roles at Standard Chartered, starting from very technical roles. In my first role, I was accountable for endpoint security. Then moving through various technical and less technical roles gave me an opportunity to build a more strategic outlook, going beyond technology risk.

Nowadays, CISOs cannot choose to limit their function to a technical or operational role - especially in the financial industry, where cybersecurity is one of the key operational risks that we manage.

Banking is fundamentally a technology business nowadays, or at least a technology-enabled business. So, you need to be a very strong technologist to be great CISO, but you also need to understand banking strategy, and especially the evolution that is happening. Whether it comes to payment rails, digital assets, and everything that helps the growth of the banking business.

In finance, cyber risks are intimately connected to the way we build our business product offering and provide partnerships and, therefore, CISOs need to operate on the strategic level across the organization - becoming a trusted partner in discussions about our businesses and their evolution and to be very well versed in technology, its risks, and details of how we operate our cybersecurity controls.

Today's CISO is one of those roles in which you need to quite seamlessly move between your engineering domain, your security operations, and the boardroom, the business leaders.

I'm quite fortunate because in pretty much all layers of this organization, cybersecurity is a top priority, and you can have equally rewarding discussion with our board members, management team members and our teams across the company.

IM: The financial industry is one of the most heavily regulated sectors. How does this reality influence your role?

CP: For us, regulations are a license to operate. Nevertheless, I think it is extremely important to add that just meeting your regulatory obligations is not good enough.

What you really need to do is to raise the bar for yourself and ensure that you not only rely on your compliance requirements, but you have very good understanding of the threat landscape, evolving technology ecosystem and evolving partnerships that your organization builds, as well as your clients and their needs and their risks, and how all of this comes together to be an efficient and effective leader in this industry.

Therefore, while we have a very strong relationship with our regulators across all the markets in which we operate, we always make sure that we continuously raise the bar for ourselves, whether directly for us only, for the ecosystem or within the industry, to ensure that we stay ahead of the threats, not simply meet the requirements.

IM: What are the cyber threats that are top of mind now?

CP: I'm in one of those jobs in which you are paid to worry, right? So, there is a lot of things that I just keep thinking about.

Obviously, AI models and AI agents became extremely effective in exploiting some of the key weaknesses and vulnerabilities in technologies we use. We are looking on this risk as one of the most important risks out there, not only to the banking industry, but more broadly. Because when you think about how the ecosystem is changing, organizations like Standard Chartered do have the resources, commitment and will to stay ahead of the threats as they evolve, but not everyone out there have the same resources, focus and skills that are needed to be ready for those threats.

Thus, our thinking is dedicated to how we help others, how we help the ecosystem to move along at the pace that will be sufficient to meet those emerging threats.

What we are also observing is that the banking system, or more broadly the financial system, is to some extent getting rewired with product offerings like digital assets, but also in a sense that our clients interact differently now, whether with e-commerce and through their own adoption of AI - such as payments via AI agents. This changes the way you lookon transactions and on behaviors in digital channels, and this then poses additional challenges to the organization.

I would say that this technological disruption, and then the ripple effects of that, whether in terms of direct threat to the ecosystem, but also the changing behaviors of your customers, and therefore changes to the product offerings and how those products are being used, is what keeps me very busy and focused.

IM: What does success look like as the Group CISO of Standard Chartered?

CP: In cybersecurity, it's easy to see that your mission is relatively simple, you are ultimately here to protect your clients, the trust they have, and this trust can be translated into resources. Some of those resources are their dreams, their hopes, their savings for education of their children. So, in this sense, there is a very clear link between waking up, doing this job really well and delivering benefits that are clear to your clients, to your organization. When this happens, this is a success.