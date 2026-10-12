Ransomware groups continue to target a high-severity vulnerability in Palo Alto Networks products, despite a security patch being released five months ago, according to ReliaQuest.

The cyber threat detection provider warned in a social media advisories posted on October 9 that multiple groups, including the Qilin and Settra ransomware operations, are actively targeting CVE-2026-0257 to establish unauthorized VPN sessions and gain initial access to internal networks.

CVE-2026-0257 is an authentication bypass vulnerability in PAN-OS GlobalProtect and Prisma Access that affects several Palo Alto Networks products, including PAN-OS versions 10.2.0, 11.1.0, 11.2.0 and 12.1.0 and two versions of Prisma Access (10.2.0 and 11.2.0).

It was discovered by Palo Alto Networks, which disclosed it on May 13, 2026, allocating it a 7.8 severity score (CVSS) and a “highest” urgency rating.

Alternatively, the vulnerability enrichment team at the US National Vulnerability Database (NVD), part of the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), allocated the flaw a critical severity rating of 9.1.

Palo Alto also released fixed versions that customers were urged to deploy to mitigate the threat, saying it had “become aware of limited exploit attempts on unpatched PAN-OS devices without mitigations applied.”

The vulnerability was added to the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's (CISA) Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) list on May 29, with US federal agencies urged to apply remediation by June 1.

Despite these warnings, some systems appear to remain unpatched, with multiple threat intelligence teams reporting attempted exploitation of CVE-2026-0257 in recent months. These include Rapid7 in late May, Palo Alto’s own Unit 42 in June and Artic Wolf in July.

Read more: Palo Alto Warns High-Severity Bug Is Being Actively Exploited

Organizations Urged to Patch and Add Mitigation Measures

Now, ReliaQuest confirmed that the Qilin and Settra ransomware groups are actively exploiting the flaw, with observed accompanying deployment of offensive security tools, such as Cobalt Strike, BloodHound and SharpHound.

The threat detection provider also assessed it “highly likely” these groups will continue exploitation attempts over the next three months.

“Because this access originates through an organization’s own VPN, malicious activity can resemble legitimate remote work and may go undetected until credential theft, lateral movement, data theft or ransomware deployment is underway,” the threat detection provider said.

Organizations still running vulnerable Palo Alto products should “immediately upgrade affected deployments, disable authentication override cookies where they are not required, terminate all active GlobalProtect sessions after patching and investigate unexpected connections, including sessions using hostnames such as ‘kali,’” ReliaQuest added.

“Patching alone may not remove access established before remediation,” it cautioned.