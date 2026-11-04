APT29 Watering Holes Target Unpatched iPhones and Android Devices

A cyberespionage campaign attributed to Russia's APT29 has served exploit chains for already-patched iPhone and Android flaws to visitors of legitimate websites, with payloads built to steal cookies, device data and Wi-Fi passwords without any user interaction.

Sekoia uncovered the activity in mid-October 2026 and detailed it in research published on November 4. It assessed with moderate to high confidence that the group behind it is APT29, also tracked as Midnight Blizzard and Cozy Bear, or at least one of its subgroups. The group is widely attributed to Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR).

The campaign used three delivery routes: scripts injected into legitimate websites, lookalike domains that proxied real sites while adding scripts and a week-long compromise of Plerdy, a Ukrainian website analytics tracker.

Exposed sites included a Ukrainian gas producer, Ukrainian military and military-equipment sites, a US chemical-industry trade association, a Czech far-right movement and a Bulgarian military-related site. The lookalike domains impersonated the America250 initiative and a London hotel.

Read more on Midnight Blizzard: Midnight Blizzard Targets Travelers via Captive Portals

Plerdy Compromise Expanded the Campaign's Reach

Plerdy is loaded by thousands of mostly Ukrainian websites. Sekoia said the compromise, which ran from August 27 to September 3, exposed hundreds of them and their visitors to the exploit kit.

The researchers did not say how many devices were compromised.

The campaign also cast a wider net than an earlier APT29 operation. A 2024 Google report described a campaign on Mongolian government sites that used a hardcoded filter to target specific websites, while this one had no such filter and collected any cookies in the browser.

Visitors were fingerprinted and served exploit chains matched to their devices, and the payloads did not establish persistence.

All Exploits Had Already Been Patched

One chain targeted iOS 16.7 to steal cookies. Another, based on the DarkSword exploit kit, which Sekoia described as suspected to have been developed by a commercial surveillance vendor, targeted iOS 18.5 and collected full device data. A third targeted Chrome 139 to 145 on Android, excluding version 143, for browser cookies and Wi-Fi passwords.

The chains used n-day flaws, meaning vulnerabilities already disclosed and patched: CVE-2025-43529, CVE-2024-27834, CVE-2026-20700, CVE-2025-14174, CVE-2025-43510, CVE-2025-43520, CVE-2026-3910 and CVE-2025-27038.

Sekoia said its analysis supported the idea that APT29 obtained the exploits from a third party.

That also sets the limit of the threat. In Sekoia's words, "a user running an up-to-date operating system is safe from these attacks."