Interview: Tom Davison, Technical Director EMEA, Lookout Mobile Security

According to recent statistics from Lookout Mobile Security, drawing on analysis of nearly 200 million mobile devices running Lookout’s security software, as many as 50% of Android users globally are running an out-of-date version of Chrome for Android.

However, if your company’s policy is not to push out updates due to app settings, are you leaving your employees at risk, especially in a year when they have become more reliant on mobile devices whilst working remotely?

Talking to Infosecurity, Tom Davison, technical director for EMEA at Lookout, made it clear: “We’re focusing on a vector that if you’re not updating, you’re at risk.” He admitted that Apple iOS users do see the benefits of a more secure device as “the majority of iOS devices update more quickly” and Apple is going out of its way to update the device more often than Android, as the latter has a more fragmented user base.

So are we in a situation where the phone is more secure than the PC, as it is more frequently updated? Davison said that is true, but we also see a lot of phones being resold and reused, and the challenge for enterprises is the adoption of BYOD policies where devices are being used that the company does not have the technology to support. This leads a company to roll out updates depending on what they can secure, and a process of “staggered updates” rather than deploying new fixes immediately. “This makes devices harder to manage and can expose you to further attacks,” he explained.

So after all of the experiences of 2020, how much has remote working affected the mobile security world? Davison said his conversations with customers found that there was investment in hardware – if it was not there previously – but people “were using all sorts of devices and those who were forward thinking had a strategy for different devices.” However, he said those who were less prepared “were caught on the back foot.”

He also acknowledged a rise in mobile phishing, especially in Q1, as the concerns around COVID-19 increased “and the mobile makes for an easier target” which placed a greater emphasis on protecting mobile devices.

In particular, the issue of mobile devices in the pharmaceutical industry is a concern, as Davison said that while usage is the same as in most enterprises, “there are differences in how much a company is targeted and pharmaceutical has risen because of its intellectual property, as there has been more stories of targeted attacks as everyone is after a vaccine.”