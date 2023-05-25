Four Key GDPR Trends on the Law’s Fifth Anniversary

The application of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) across the EU on May 25, 2018, was a landmark occasion – with the legislation replacing often disjointed and outdated data protection rules across Europe with a coordinated one designed for the modern digital age.

Reflecting on its first five years of existence, at a minimum, the legislation has raised public awareness around data protection and privacy issues, enabling the public to take these issues into account in their consumer choices.

The enforcement powers prescribed also give the rules significant teeth – with regulators allowed to fine non-compliant organizations up to €20m or 4% of their annual global turnover, whichever is higher.

As the GDPR reaches its fifth anniversary, here are four key trends for businesses and regulators to be aware of with regards to the regulation over the coming months and years.

Continued Escalation of Fines and Penalties

In the first three years of the GDPR’s existence, regulators took a relatively light touch approach to enforcement. From July 2018, when the first ever GDPR fine was issued, through to June 2021, there were a total of 713 fines levied, at a cumulative value of around €294.5m ($359.7m).

However, the €746m ($877m) fine issued against Amazon in July 2021 for data processing violations sparked a wave of massive fines being levied against large tech companies. For example, an analysis by law firm DLA Piper found that over €1bn ($1.1bn) fines were issued in 2021, an enormous 594% year-on-year increase from 2020.

Recently, in May 2023, a record €1.2bn ($1.3m) was issued under the GDPR to Facebook’s owner Meta for transferring personal data between the EU and US illegally.

The trend is only going in one direction – regulators are taking an increasingly tough line on violations of the rules.

Gary Lynam, director of ERM advisory at Protecht noted that most fines issued to date relate to data processing violations rather than security breaches. This shows how the volume and complexity of information being collected has made it harder to stay compliant with GDPR rules.

“With the likes of TikTok, British Airways and Ticketmaster being among the prominent names to have received fines, GDPR is clearly by no means a simple tick box process,” he commented.

As a result, experts have emphasized the importance of organizations enhancing and modernizing their governance, risk and compliance (GRC) approaches.

Hubert Da Costa, Chief Revenue Officer, Celerway, said: “As we mark the fifth anniversary of the GDPR, companies should take stock and consider much more broadly how their organization is approaching data security.”

Impact of New Technology

GDPR provisions must be continually reviewed and assessed to ensure they are up to date with new technologies like advanced AI. Jakub Lewandowski, global data governance officer at Commvault, has been impressed with the regulation’s resiliency so far in the face of such advancements.

“Despite all the technological developments within the last five years – facial recognition, virtual reality and AI, to name just a few – GDPR has stood the test of time,” he outlined.