Replacing GDPR in the UK: Assessing AI and Research Provisions

The UK government’s recently reintroduced Data Protection and Digital Information (DPDI) Bill has made plenty of headlines, and represents a crucial component of the nation’s post-Brexit strategy.

One element of the legislation that has come under scrutiny is the implication of proposed changes to data privacy rules relating to research and the use of AI.

The legislation updates the definition of scientific research to clarify that commercial organizations have the same freedoms as academics to process personal data for research purposes. The government claims that current data laws are unclear on how scientists can process personal data for research purposes, “which holds them back from completing vital research that can improve the lives of people across the country.”

An Accelerator or Hindering Consumer Privacy?

Edward Machin, a senior lawyer in Ropes & Gray’s data, privacy & cybersecurity practice, believes that the proposals around scientific data will enable major advancements in research, and “will in time come to be seen as an improvement on the status quo.”

However, Valerie Lyons, COO and senior consultant at Ireland headquartered firm BH Consulting, outlined concerns around its potential impact on consumer privacy. She noted that the GDPR already allows the secondary processing of personal data for scientific research in the commercial sector, as long as the right safeguards are in place, and offering businesses the same freedoms as academics to undertake research could be problematic from a privacy perspective.

Lyons pointed out that academics working in research institutions already have a clear legal basis to carry out their work and have long-standing and robust internal ethical charters and frameworks in place to protect data privacy. This is opposed to the world of business, where the “need to make money overshadows its ability to self-regulate.”

In addition, Lyons is concerned that the Bill’s vague and non-exhaustive definition of scientific research could be exploited by large tech companies to the detriment of individuals’ privacy. The law defines this research that ‘could reasonably be described as scientific,’ which could include activities such as innovative research into technological development.

Read Part 1 of Infosecurity's analysis of the UK's DPDI Bill, which examines the business case behind the updated rules and the potential impact on the UK's adequacy agreement with the EU, here.

Lyons asked: “Do we think that Google, Facebook and the other big tech companies will usurp this ‘innovative scientific research’ loophole to use UK data subjects’ personal information for their own benefit under the guise of research that could reasonably be described as scientific? Do we think that this will encourage organizations who value profit over ethics (‘just because you can doesn’t mean you should’) to stake claim to data centers in the UK?”

Updating Rules on AI

Another ambition of the UK government in bringing this law forward is to update and clarify the rules around the use of innovative technologies, such as AI. While the growing sophistication of AI offers huge opportunities in areas like healthcare, there are concerns about automated decision-making and profiling.