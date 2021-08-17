Biometrics: Addressing Ethical and Legal Challenges

Biometrics is a fast-growing field — these technologies are increasingly being used to identify people across a range of settings and scenarios, most notably in criminal justice and travel. The COVID19 crises has exacerbated this trend. Speaking during a recent Westminster e-Forum policy conference on this topic, Isabelle Moeller, chief executive at the Biometrics Institute, explained, “During the pandemic, it’s become clear that contactless interaction is a priority. We’ve also seen a surge in remote onboarding, not only for the government but also banking and businesses pretty much everywhere.”

However, as its usage increases, so too have ethical and legal concerns. This includes data protection — regarding the highly personal information collected and stored and the potential for technologies like facial recognition to be negatively biased against minority groups.

Implementing Biometrics

During the E-forum, Moeller outlined the significant benefits biometrics offer in “national security, both in preventing and investigating terrorism, and managing borders, combatting fraud and facilitating digital identity.”

She believes that organizations can mitigate ethical concerns around biometrics by following “good practice” policies when implementing these technologies. These should revolve around “three laws of biometrics” advocated by the Biometrics Institute, which are “policy has to come first, followed by process and then the technology.” The policy stage should analyze potential issues like proportionate use and human rights, while the process puts in place safeguards to ensure these are protected when the technology is used. “Only then, you really need to think about the technology,” she added.

According to Moeller, organizations often rush to implement biometric solutions without asking questions about them. “Then biometrics gets blamed when in reality it was probably a lack of policy or process,” she stated.

She also noted that many biometric technologies do not exhibit any bias regarding demographic differences like gender and race and are “normally very effective and accurate in the one-to-one verification mode.”

The key to ensuring these types of problems do not occur is to “understand the technology,” notably the algorithm used. In addition, it is always important for organizations to ask whether the biometric technology is proportionate and whether there is a viable alternative before going down this path.

Her underlying message was that organizations considering introducing biometrics must have a thorough strategy and process for doing so, particularly when there is currently a lack of regulations and standards in this area.

Updating Legislation and Standards

Jessica Figueras, vice chair of the UK Cyber Security Council, then provided a presentation on biometric regulation in the UK and how this area needs to evolve. As it currently stands, there is only protection for the use of fingerprints and DNA in the UK, meaning regulations are in urgent need of updating. This is “a classic case of technology outstripping society’s ability to keep pace.”