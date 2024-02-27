Leaked documents purportedly originating from a Chinese security company shed light on the nation's commercial cyber espionage industry. The leaked data constitutes an unprecedented opportunity for cyber threat intelligence (CTI) researchers.

Documents were uploaded to GitHub that had belonged to I-Soon (aka iSOON, Sichuan Anxun, Anxun Information), a security contractor of China’s Ministry of Public Security (MPS) registered in Chengdu, the capital city of the Chinese province of Sichuan.

PNG files of screenshotted documents, including call logs and presentation slides from employees of I-Soon, were included in the GitHub leak.

In a blog post, Aleksandar Milenkoski and Dakota Cary, threat researchers at SentinelOne, said, “The leak provides some of the most concrete details seen publicly to date, revealing the maturing nature of China’s cyber espionage ecosystem. It shows explicitly how government targeting requirements drive a competitive marketplace of independent contractor hackers-for-hire.”

Although many voices from the CTI community confirmed the data coincided with previous reporting, the legitimacy of the documents and the source remains unknown.

Timeline: From a Custom Email Address to the Leak Takedown

According to SnetinelOne’s Milenkoski and Cary, someone registered the i-soon@proton[dot]me email address on January 15, 2024.

On February 5, a spokesperson at the Chinese Embassy in Manila said, "The Chinese government all along firmly opposes and cracks down on all forms of cyber-attack in accordance with the law, allows no country or individual to engage in cyber-attack and other illegal activities on Chinese soil or using Chinese infrastructure."

Eleven days later, on February 16, an account associated with this email address began uploading content to GitHub, a Microsoft-owned website hosting repositories for the developers' community, under the name I-S00N.

The repository included dozens of documents associated with the hacker-for-hire branch of I-Soon, a company founded in Shanghai in 2010 with an office in Chengdu, Sichuan. The company is known as Anxun in China.

An analyst based in Taiwan, known on X under the handle @AzakaSekai_, found the document trove on GitHub and shared their findings on social media on February 18.

Many CTI analysts spent the following days trying to analyze the documents. This proved to be a difficult task, given that most of the text was in Mandarin.

On February 23, the I-S00N repository was taken down.

Are the Leaked Documents Legit or Fake?

The Data Looks Genuine

One of the primary questions that most CTI analysts asked while analyzing the data was whether these documents and their data were legitimate.

Speaking to Infosecurity, Will Thomas, a threat researcher at Equinix, said, “Based on the level of detail, leaked chat logs, amount of data, and corroboration from overlaps indicators of compromise (IOCs), I have medium-to-high confidence it is legit."

John Hultquist, chief analyst of Mandiant Intelligence at Google Cloud, also told Infosecurity: "We have every reason to believe this is the authentic data of a contractor supporting global and domestic cyber espionage operations out of China.”

A French cybersecurity consultant who asked to remain anonymous shared the same conclusion.

“It's complicated to estimate because there are many unknowns to cover. […] We're not safe from a honeypot either, there's a lot of information and misinformation circulating these days. But in view of the initial research and analyses that are being carried out, it's moving in the direction of confidence,” he told Infosecurity.

Journalists from the American press agency Associated Press said they received confirmation the data was legitimate from two I-Soon employees.

Speculation Surrounds the Origin of the I-Soon Leak

Although the source of the leak remains unknown, cybersecurity vendor Malwarebyte believes that it came from a disgruntled employee of I-Soon.

In a blog post, Equinix’s Thomas suggested a list of potential candidates, including:

An I-Soon revengeful ex-employee

A rival Chinese contractor

A rival Chinese agency to the MPS

A foreign intelligence agency

An anti-CCP hacktivist

A Chinese cybercriminal

He assessed that a revengeful ex-employee was the most likely to have leaked the documents. His conclusion was based on an analysis comparing the elements included in the data dump and the motives of each candidate – following a threat intelligence research method called ‘Analysis of Competing Hypothesis’ (ACH).