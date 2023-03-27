How to Backup and Restore Database in SQL Server

In SQL Server, the database can be stored in different files and filegroups. If your database is small (100 MB or less), you do not need to worry too much about files and filegroups. But if you have a large database (in several GBs or TBs), separating the data into different files help you to optimize the performance. You can store the data files in different disks. This will also help to backup and restore the information faster because you do not need to restore the entire database but only the files or the filegroups selected.

Types of Backups

In SQL Server, there are different types of backups:

Full Backup: It contains the entire database information.

It contains the entire database information. Differential Backup: It requires a full backup and then it stores the differences between the previous backup and the current database. This backup requires less information because it stores only the differences.

It requires a full backup and then it stores the differences between the previous backup and the current database. This backup requires less information because it stores only the differences. Transaction Log Backup: It stores the information about the Transaction log.

Why is it Important to Have A Backup?

Your database may get damaged due to several reasons. A backup will help you to restore the database lost in case of disasters and problems, like hardware failure, virus attack, or others.

How To Create a Full Backup Using SSMS

You can create a Full Backup to restore database in SQL Server using the SQL Server Management Studio (SSMS). For this, open SSMS, right-click the database, and select Tasks > Back Up.