How to Fix SQL Server Recovery Pending Error

In SQL Server Management Studio (SSMS), you can see the SQL Server database state. Alternatively, you can use T-SQL commands to verify your database status. You can use the DATABASEPROPERTYEX function to check the database status. The following example will show the database name and the database status. If there is a problem, the database status will show as Recovery Pending. In the below example, the database name is ‘stellar’.

SELECT DB_NAME() AS DatabaseName,

DATABASEPROPERTYEX('stellar', 'Status') AS DatabaseStatus

Another way to verify the database status is by using the sys.databases system view.

SELECT name, state_desc

FROM sys.databases

WHERE name ='stellar'

Here, ‘state_desc’ is the database status or state and ‘stellar’ is the database name. In this query, we are checking the database state of the stellar DB.

Possible Database States

There are different database states:

0 means that the database is ONLINE.

1 is the restoring status.

2 is the recovering status.

3 is the recovery pending status .

. 4 is the suspect status.

5 is the emergency status.

6 is the OFFLINE status.

7 is the copying status.

10 is the OFFLINE_SECONDARY status.

In this article, we will cover the state 3, i.e., recovery pending status. The recovery pending status for a long time may mean that your database is damaged. The following are some common reasons: