Repair and Recover Data from Corrupt Outlook PST Files with Outlook PST Recovery Software

Personal Storage Table (PST) is an Outlook database file that stores mail items, such as messages, contacts, attachments, notes, tasks, etc. These mail items also include important business information and data that you can’t risk losing. However, PST file corruption is often inevitable as it can occur due to multiple reasons.

Microsoft is also aware of the fact that PST files are prone to corruption and hence, provides a free Outlook PST recovery tool called SCANPST.exe (also known as Inbox Repair Tool) with all versions of Outlook.

In this article, we have discussed the steps to repair and recover data from corrupt Outlook PST files using SCANPST and a third-party Outlook PST repair software.

Repair and Recover Data from Corrupt PST using Inbox Repair Tool

SCANPST.exe or Inbox Repair Tool is located in the Microsoft Office installation directory. The tool is automatically installed with all English-language MS Outlook installations based on the operating system. Microsoft provides this free software to repair damaged or corrupt Outlook data files and resolve problems associated with personal folder files (.pst).

How Inbox Repair Tool Works

This Outlook PST file repair software checks the header and errors in the internal structure of the PST file, such as BTree and reference counts. If the tool detects an unreadable or corrupt block/table in the PST database file, it removes it. It also examines every mail folder in the PST file and corrects tables associated with the folder and subfolders. If a message or subfolder isn’t found, it is removed from the PST. If a message or subfolder is found, it is validated. If validation fails, it is marked as corrupt and removed from the PST.

To use the Inbox Repair tool for repairing corrupt PST files, follow these steps: