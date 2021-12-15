How to Fix Common Problems With Outlook .PST and .Ost Data Files

Offline storage table (OST) and personal storage table (PST) are two different Outlook data files used to store a copy of mailbox items on local storage. Outlook creates a PST file when you add a POP3 account in Outlook 2010 or later versions. OST is created when users sign in using an Exchange, Office 365 (Microsoft 365), Outlook.com or IMAP email account.

Both OST and PST Outlook data files are vulnerable to damage or corruption caused by inconsistencies as they grow larger and exceed the recommended limit.

TIP: You can use an Outlook repair tool to fix damaged PST file or use an OST to PST converter tool to convert inaccessible OST to Outlook importable PST format.

As a result, Outlook users start experiencing performance issues and encounter errors while sending or receiving emails (send/receive errors) – one of the most common problems that concern many Outlook users. In addition, it prevents them from accessing their mail items and could lead to permanent data loss.

Further Synchronization errors, inconsistent data or mail folders, missing mail items, connectivity errors and Outlook data file read/write errors are some other examples of common issues that Outlook users may encounter at some point. They are usually caused by damaged or corrupt Outlook data files, i.e., OST or PST.

Solutions to Fix Common Problems and Errors With outlook PST and OST Data Files

If you encounter issues with your Exchange or Office 365 (Microsoft 365) account in Outlook, follow these solutions to fix the Outlook data file, i.e., OST or PST.

Solution 1: Rebuild Outlook Data File

Did you know you could rebuild or recreate a damaged or corrupt offline Outlook data file (.OST)?

By recreating or rebuilding an offline Outlook data file, you can get rid of the inaccessible OST file without losing your mail items. For this, you need to locate the Outlook data file and then delete it after taking the backup. The detailed steps are as follow,

Open Outlook and right-click on your email profile.

Choose ‘Open File Location…’ This opens the default folder location where the OST file is stored.

TIP: If Outlook doesn’t open due to an inaccessible OST file, refer to the following table to locate the OST file.