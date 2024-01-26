How do I Repair Outlook PST File?

Microsoft Outlook is a robust email client for managing emails, calendars, contacts, and tasks. However, Outlook users occasionally encounter a common and potentially disruptive issue: corruption in the PST (Personal Storage Table) file. When this happens, Outlook users can neither access nor send and receive new messages. This can lead to downtime, loss of productivity, and financial losses.

In this guide, we will mention the common reasons behind the Outlook PST file corruption and the methods to repair corrupt Outlook PST file with complete integrity and precision.

Reasons for PST File Corruption

There are several reasons that can damage or corrupt PST files. These include the following:

Large or oversized PST file

Sudden system shutdown or crash

Improper or forced Outlook termination

Faulty or damaged hardware or software

Hard drive or file system errors

Network related issues

Improper handling of Outlook PST files

Malware or virus intrusion

Incompatible or faulty add-ins

Methods to Repair Outlook PST File

Below are some proven methods to repair and restore corrupt, damaged, or inconsistent Outlook PST file.

Method 1: Use the Built-in Inbox Repair Tool (ScanPST.exe)

Microsoft provides a handy built-in utility known as ScanPST.exe or the Inbox Repair Tool. The tool is designed to repair minor PST corruption, errors, and inconsistencies. Follow the below steps to use SCANPST to repair the corrupt PST file: