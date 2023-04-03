Replacing GDPR in the UK: A Cost-Benefit Analysis

In March 2023, the UK government re-introduced its controversial Data Protection and Digital Information (DPDI) Bill to Parliament. The purpose of the legislation is to establish a UK version of the EU’s GDPR, which was incorporated into UK law following the nation’s official departure from the EU in 2020. The Bill was first introduced in the Summer of 2022, but its passage was paused while government ministers engaged in a “co-design process” with business leaders and data experts. The updated DPDI Bill is currently undergoing Parliamentary processes, with the first reading taking place on March 8, 2023. The second reading is due to begin on April 17, 2023. The government’s principal reasons for drafting this law are to unlock more innovation and reduce costs and complexities on businesses, while ensuring data privacy remains protected. It believes that the changes will save £4.7bn for the UK economy over the next 10 years. In the government’s announcement, the UK’s Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan explained: “Co-designed with business from the start, this new Bill ensures that a vitally important data protection regime is tailored to the UK’s own needs and our customs. “Our system will be easier to understand, easier to comply with, and takes advantage of the many opportunities of post-Brexit Britain. No longer will our businesses and citizens have to tangle themselves around the barrier-based European GDPR. “Our new laws release British businesses from unnecessary red tape to unlock new discoveries, drive forward next generation technologies, create jobs and boost our economy.” With increasing data privacy legislation emerging throughout the world based upon GDPR principles, it is vital to assess the potential implications of the UK’s planned divergence. Questions remain as to whether the UK law will have the desired impact in reducing costs and complexities for businesses, and some argue could even endanger the free flow of data between the UK and EU. Read Part 2 of Infosecurity's analysis of the UK's DPDI Bill here, which focuses on the data privacy proposals around research and AI. A Risky Strategy for the UK Government A notable aspect of the proposed law is the shift to a ‘risk-based’ model of compliance. In essence, it will allow businesses to adopt a more flexible posture regarding data processing, with a higher regulatory burden for highly sensitive personal data, such as health records, compared to lower-risk information, like email addresses. As part of this, organizations will be given greater clarity about the types of personal data they can process without obtaining consent or retain processing records, thereby reducing the amount of paperwork required to demonstrate compliance. Additionally, the bill removes the obligation for certain organizations to have data protection officers (DPOs), further easing costs on those businesses. It also outlines changes to the set-up of the UK’s data protection regulator, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) through the creation of a statutory board with a chair and chief executive.

Reflecting on these proposals, Valerie Lyons, COO and senior consultant at Ireland headquartered firm BH Consulting, commented: “Compliance to UK law will most definitely become easier for UK organizations. The requirement for a DPO significantly reduced, the requirement for records of processing activity (ROPAs) and data protection impact assessments (DPIAs) reduced, and accountability measures loosened.” However, she argued this will be at the detriment of consumers’ data privacy rights and protections, which, in turn, could have a knock-on financial effect on UK businesses by reducing consumer trust and brand loyalty. “I believe the proposed changes are short-sighted and focused on a quick buck,” Lyons said. “The UK data subject should ask themselves why would the UK government reduce accountability mechanisms and obligations in their data protection regime while all around the world, including China, data protection regulations are emerging that strengthen these key principles, not weaken them.” Jonathan Armstrong, partner at law firm Cordery, believes the legislation is creating more uncertainty for businesses, particularly given the “on-off” nature of the proposed changes. “It's ironic when the whole idea is to create certainty for businesses. The way they have managed this has had the opposite effect,” Armstrong outlined. For the many UK businesses that also operate in EU nations, having to comply with two separate regulatory regimes will create extra bureaucracy and costs, according to Armstrong, which again, is contra to the government’s intentions. “Many businesses are already struggling with a Brexit burden – the added costs of doing business after we've left the EU. For most businesses this just adds to the Brexit burden for no tangible benefit,” he said. Armstrong’s colleague, Andre Bywater, also a partner at Cordery, noted that any changes to the regulatory regime will add costs to any EU-based business that operates or deals in the UK. “Whatever the final outcome, international organizations that have devoted much work, time and resources trying to ensure compliance with both the existing UK GDPR and EU GDPR may find that if the Bill is adopted there is more work for them to do on the UK side of things,” he stated. Could the UK Legislation Be a Positive Step? However, Sarah Pearce, partner at law firm Hunton Andrews Kurth, believes the move to a risk-based model of compliance “is a good, pragmatic way forward.” She argued that it represents more of a clarification, with the majority of UK organizations already following risk-based principles based on guidance from the regulator. She added that the government’s overall mindset and aims with the law are sound, seeking to take a common sense approach to data privacy – “reducing the burden on businesses and making it easier to use personal data but maintain a high level of protection.” Pearce added: “From what I’ve read and seen, the majority of it they do sensibly.” Pearce is also more optimistic about the extent of the changes UK businesses will need to make to their compliance programs once the Bill is passed. She said organizations will need to undertake a review of their strategy and identify areas that require updating or revising but she does not think there will necessarily be changes in every aspect of the compliance program.

