Ransomware Attacks Reach Record High for 2026

Over 1000 organizations globally were hit with ransomware attacks during August, as the number of cyber extortion campaigns reached a new high for 2026, analysis of incidents has warned.

According to NCC Group’s Cyber Threat Intelligence Report for August 2026, published on September 23, 1073 companies fell victim to ransomware attacks during the month. The report stated the figure represented a record high for 2026 and a 12% increase on the 973 organizations hit by ransomware attacks during July.

During August, North America was the most common target for ransomware attacks, accounting for 44% of incidents, organizations in Europe accounted for 26% of known incidents, while 13% of ransomware attacks targeted victims in Asia.

Organizations in South America, Africa and Oceania accounted for 6%, 2% and 2% of ransomware victims, respectively.

The industry most commonly targeted during August was the industrial sector, which accounted for almost a third (31%) of all reported incidents. Other sectors which faced high levels of disruption from ransomware attacks included consumer goods and service (18%), healthcare (12%), information technology (11%) and financial services (6%).

Notable incidents during August, as referenced in the NCC report, included a cyber-attack which targeted Boston Dynamics and a data breach by hackers which affected Manchester Airport Group. The latter serves as a reminder that some cyber-criminal groups have moved away from encryption in favour of going straight for outright data theft and extortion.

Read More: A CISO's Lessons in Ransomware Response and Recovery After a Real-World LockBit Attack

Qilin and The Gentlemen Dominate

Of those attacks which could be linked to a known threat actor, 164 ransomware incidents were attributed to Qilin, while 116 were attributed to The Gentlemen. These two groups have been some of the most notorious ransomware attackers of this year and have regularly traded places as the most prolific threat actor behind incidents during 2026.

Some of the other most prolific ransomware groups during the reporting period were Clop (89 attributions), Dire Wolf (43) and INC Ransom (43).

“August was the second consecutive month of highest ransomware levels for the year, indicating a steady rise in global activity,” said Matt Hull, VP of cyber intelligence and response at NCC Group

“A combination of factors is driving this increase including rapid advancements in AI and ongoing geopolitical volatility which are fuelling state-sponsored threats. As the threat landscape evolves, organisations must ensure their resilience and response capabilities keep pace,” he added.

The report recommended that organizations have a defense plan in place, so in the event of a ransomware attack, there is a strategy playbook which can be turned to minimize the impact of the incident.

NCC also recommended engaging in tabletop exercises to help prepare for real-world incidents, as well as being used to help identify gaps in cybersecurity strategy and close them to avoid them being exploited by attackers.