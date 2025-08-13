Manpower, one of the world’s leading staffing agencies, has confirmed that a data breach has affected 144,189 people.

In a filing with the Office of the Main Attorney General, Manpower said one of its franchise, located in Lansing, Michigan suffered a cyber-attack.

The breach occurred months ago, with the company saying it detected unauthorized access on January 20 while investigating an IT outage that disrupted access to specific local systems in Manpower’s Lansing office.

Eight days later, the investigation revealed that an unknown actor gained unauthorized access to the company’s network between December 29, 2024 and January 12, 2025 and potentially acquired certain files, some of which contained personal data on 144,189 people.

“As soon as we discovered this incident, we launched an investigation and took steps to secure our IT environment, including implementing enhanced security measures to help prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future,” said the notification sent to affected individuals.

Manpowered notified affected individuals on August 11 that their personal information, including their names, had been compromised.

The company also notified the FBI and “will provide whatever cooperation is necessary to hold the perpetrator(s) of the incident accountable,” the notification added.

The company is offering affected individuals the option to enroll in 12 months of complimentary Equifax credit monitoring and identity theft protection services.

Speaking to Infosecurity, a spokesperson for ManpowerGroup explained that the Lansing franchise operates on an independent data platform, "making this an isolated incident where no ManpowerGroup corporate systems were affected."

"ManpowerGroup is counseling the franchisee and supporting their efforts, while the franchisee manages the direct response," added the spokesperson.

On January 22, the RansomHub ransomware group claimed an attack targeting Manpower, during which 500GB of data were allegedly exfiltrated.



This article was updated on August 13 to add comments from a ManpowerGroup spokesperson.