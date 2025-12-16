Top 10 Cyber-Attacks of 2025

The past year has seen an unprecedented number of cyber-attacks targeting large enterprises and globally recognized brands. Among the major trends Infosecurity reported on in 2025, we saw organized ransomware groups and more nebulous collectives of teenager hackers alike manage to break into systems using clever but often unsophisticated tactics. Additionally, we saw a series of software supply chain attacks, where adversaries – spanning from low-skilled cybercriminals to nation-state groups – leveraged critical vulnerabilities in globally deployed corporate tools or popular open source software and packages to reach a wide range of victims. In this article, Infosecurity has set out the top ten cyber-attacks of 2024, which have been decided based on factors such as data loss, recovery costs, real-world impacts and wider geopolitical implications. The cyber-attacks have been listed from the most recently reported incident to the oldest. Clop Exploits Oracle E-Business Suite Zero-Day Vulnerability In early October 2025, Oracle advised customers that hackers may be exploiting vulnerabilities in unpatched instances of its E-Business Suite (EBS). This warning came after Google Threat Intelligence Group (GTIG) reported that an individual or group of hackers were sending extortion emails to executives in several companies, claiming to have stolen sensitive data from the EBS. The exploit campaign was attributed to the Clop group, a notorious Russian-speaking ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) cybercrime gang first identified back in 2019. The vulnerability exploited in the EBS campaign, CVE-2025-61882, was a zero-day, for which Oracle released a patch in an emergency update on October 5. GTIG said it was exploited by Clop hackers alongside other flaws for which Oracle released patches in its July 2025 Critical Patch Update. A large number of organizations are believed to have been targeted, including GlobalLogic, a US-headquartered software company owned by Japanese conglomerate Hitachi, and Barts Health, a London-based NHS trust. Asahi Data Breach Hits Two Million, Disrupts Brewery Operations Japanese-headquartered brewing giant Asahi announced at the end of September 2025 it was suspending operations in Japan following a “system failure” caused by a cyber-attack. The incident was quickly confirmed to be a ransomware attack and data had been stolen from Asahi’s servers. In early October, consumer website Comparitech revealed that the Qilin ransomware group had listed Asahi on its data leak site, claiming to have stolen 27 GB of files from the company. The brewing group owns a range of Asahi-branded beers but also Italian beer Peroni, Czech beer Pilsner Urquell and Hungarian beer Dreher. Following the cyber-attack, the group established an Emergency Response Headquarters to investigate the incident and isolated affected systems to try and safeguard critical data, including the personal information of customers and business partners.

Credit: Tom Eversley / Shutterstock

Despite these efforts, the personal data of approximately 1.914 million individuals, including 1.525 million customers, were or may have been exposed. Additionally, operational disruptions could last until at least February 2026. Once this recovery phase is over, CEO Atsushi Katsuki said he wants to create a new dedicated cybersecurity unit within the group as part of the company’s “reconstruction phase.” Jaguar Land Rover Hack Described as UK's Costliest Ever A cybersecurity incident had “severely disrupted” sales and production operations for UK-based carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) in September 2025. As a result of the incident, staff working at JLR’s Halewood production plant in Merseyside were told not to go to work while the company was responded to the incident. The incident had a significant impact on the wider automotive economy as car dealers were unable to register new JLR vehicles on September 1 as a result of the incident – during one of the busiest periods in the year for new car registrations in the UK.

Credit: Tada Images / Shutterstock