Bybit Heist Fuels Record Crypto-Theft Surge, Says CertiK

Crypto theft is on the rise, with the first quarter of 2025 reportedly breaking the record for the highest amount of digital assets stolen in history, according to CertiK.

The blockchain security firm released its Hack3d: Q1 2025 Report on April 2, 2025.

The report revealed that hackers stole over $1.67bn in digital assets across 197 security incidents in the first quarter of 2025, marking a staggering 303% increase from the previous quarter.

This surge was primarily fueled by the Bybit hack, the most significant crypto theft in history, which CertiK described as “a critical inflection point in Web3 security.”

This was followed by breaches involving Phemex at $71,714,297.40, 0xInfini at $49,514,632.79 and MIM Spell at $12,906,772.04.

Ronghui Gu, CertiK Co-Founder, commented: “The Bybit breach is a wake-up call for the entire industry. Security is not simply a competitive edge - it is a shared responsibility.”