One year after its creation, the UK’s Cyber Monitoring Centre (CMC) is looking to expand to the US.

The UK-based nonprofit was established by a team of experts in February 2025 to assess the economic and financial impact of major cyber incidents occurring in the UK.

The Centre’s approach mirrors the methodologies used for physical events, such as the Richter scale for earthquakes and the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale for hurricanes.

The CMC’s own scale (categories 0 to 5) categorizes cyber incidents based on how many people were affected and the overall financial impact.

The nonprofit’s Technical Committee first gathers data on UK-based organizations that have fallen victim to a cyber-attack, based on publicly available information and data provided by partners, including the British Chamber of Commerce, the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), the Office of National Statistics, CyXcel, Cirium and Fable Data.

The categorization of a cyber-attack is determined using an in-house methodology. The incident is then given a CMC category number at the organization provides a detailed report on the incident and its financial impact.