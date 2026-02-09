BridgePay Confirms Ransomware Attack, No Card Data Compromised

US payments platform provider BridgePay has confirmed it is experiencing an IT outage due to a ransomware attack.

In a series of security alerts published on February 6, the Florida-based company said the attack caused “system-wide service disruption.”

The firm is working with cybersecurity professionals and US authorities, including the FBI and the US Secret Service forensic team, to investigate the incident.

BridgePay Network Solutions said an initial forensic investigation indicated that no payment card data has been compromised and that any data that may have been accessed by the attackers were encrypted.

“At this time, there is no evidence of usable data exposure,” it said in a statement on February 6

The company stated that it cannot provide a definitive timeline for full recovery or when systems will be fully operational again but promised to provide regular updates to inform users of the restoration process status.

“We recognize that recovery may be a lengthy process, and we are working with urgency and diligence to restore systems and services in a secure and responsible manner. Our priority remains protecting our customers, partners and operations,” the firm wrote.

The incident is having ripple effects in the US, where several organizations, including restaurants and retailers have notified customers they can no longer accept card payments.

The City of Palm Bay, Florida, issued a warning on February 6 saying its online billing payment portal is currently unavailable due to the BridgePay outage.