JLR Hack UK's Costliest Ever, Hitting Economy with £1.9bn Loss

The cyber-attack that hit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) in August 2025 was the most economically damaging cyber event to hit the UK, according to an independent body.

The Cyber Monitoring Centre (CMC), a UK-based independent organization launched in February 2025 to measure the impact of cyber incidents, shared its conclusions on the carmaker’s hack in an October 22 report.

It estimated that the cyber-attack caused a UK financial impact of £1.9bn ($2.55bn) and affected over 5000 UK organizations.

The CMC added that this cost “could be higher if operational technology has been significantly impacted or there are unexpected delays in bringing production back to pre-event levels.”

JLR Hack: A “Category 3” Systemic Cyber Event

To make this cost estimation, the CMC considered the substantial disruption to JLR’s manufacturing, its multi-tier manufacturing supply chain and downstream organizations, including car dealerships.

The “vast majority of the financial impact” was due to the loss of manufacturing output at JLR and its suppliers, according to the CMC.

“The incident impacted JLR’s internal IT environment leading to an IT shutdown and a halt in global manufacturing operations, including its major UK plants at Solihull, Halewood and Wolverhampton. Production lines were halted for several weeks, dealer systems were intermittently unavailable and suppliers faced cancelled or delayed orders, with uncertainty about future order volumes,” the CMC outlined.

The CMC analysts use a range of six metrics, including business interruption losses, incident response, IT rebuild and recovery costs and supply chain business interruption costs to evaluate the total cost of a cyber incident.

They then estimate the number of people affected by the incident and categorize each incident based on its total cost and the total number of people affected.

The JLR hack was ranked as a Category 3 systemic event on the five-point CMC scale.