Cyber-Attack Contributes to Huge Sales Drop at JLR

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has revealed a 25% drop in volume sales in the three months up to September 30, largely as a result of the ongoing cyber incident which has crippled manufacturing operations at the firm.

The announcement came as the car maker begins a phased restart of manufacturing operations, more than a month after shutting down systems to mitigate the impact of the cyber-attack.

Wholesales in Q2 FY2026 were 66,165 units, representing 24.2% reduction compared to same period in the previous year.

Retail sales also fell by 17.1% during the same period.

“Volumes reduced during a challenging quarter, reflecting production stoppages since the start of September resulting from the cyber incident, the planned wind down of legacy Jaguar models ahead of the launch of new Jaguar and incremental US tariffs impacting JLR’s US exports,” JLR wrote in an October 7 press release.

The company will report its full financial results for Q2 FY26 in November.

With production activities still heavily impacted by the attack, it is likely that sales will continue to be significantly impacted over the coming months.

JLR Restarts UK Manufacturing Operations

JLR first disclosed it had been hit by a cyber incident which had “severely disrupted” sales and production operations on September 2.

Staff working at production plants across the UK were told not to come to work as the company responded to the incident.

The suspension of operations has had a severe impact on JLR’s large extended supply chain, which has reportedly resulted in job losses in some of these companies.

On September 25, the UK-based firm, owned by Indian multinational Tata Motors, said that sections of its digital estate were back up and running, enabling them to plan for a phased restart to operations.

JLR has confirmed that the phased restart of manufacturing operations will begin at the Electric Propulsion Manufacturing Centre (EPMC), where the company builds engines, and its Battery Assembly Centre (BAC), both in the West Midlands, UK, on Wednesday October 8, 2025.

The firm’s staff will also return on this date to the company's stamping operations in Castle Bromwich, Halewood and Solihull, UK, and other key areas of its Solihull vehicle production plant, such as its body shop, paint shop and its Logistics Operations Centre (LOC).

Later in the week, Range Rover and Range Rover Sport (MLA) production lines in the Solihull facility will restart.

“Further updates on the next steps of the controlled, phased restart will follow, including for JLR's Halewood plant on Merseyside,” JLR added.

JLR has also announced a new financing scheme, which will provide qualifying JLR suppliers with cash‑up‑front during the production restart phase.

The scheme, developed in conjunction with a banking partner, will accelerate payments by as much as 120 days.

The initiative is designed to help ease cashflow challenges in the near term at these companies.

The JLR cyber-attack has been claimed by a cybercrime syndicate linked to the Scattered Spider group.