A cyber incident affecting Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has “severely disrupted” sales and production operations at the car manufacturing giant.

The firm disclosed the incident in a short statement posted on its website on September 2.

“JLR has been impacted by a cyber incident. We took immediate action to mitigate its impact by proactively shutting down our systems,” the statement read.

The firm said it is now working to restart its global applications in a controlled manner.

“At this stage there is no evidence any customer data has been stolen but our retail and production activities have been severely disrupted,” JLR added.

JLR’s parent company, Tata Motors, reportedly disclosed to the Indian Stock Exchange on September 1 that JLR was suffering from “global IT issues.”

Tata quoted a statement from JLR which read: “We are working at pace to resolve global IT issues impacting our business. We will provide an update as appropriate in due course.”