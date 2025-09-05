Bridgestone has confirmed it is responding to a cyber incident that has impacted several of its manufacturing sites in North America.

The incident impacted the tire manufacturer’s two plants in Aiken County, South Carolina, local TV station WRDW reported on September 1. It is understood that the sites remained operational.

However, employees whose jobs were impacted were offered the options to stay at work and do preventive maintenance and receive a full day’s pay or to go home without pay.

In the city of Joliette, in the Canadian province of Quebec, a Bridgestone facility employing 1400 has halted operations since August 31, according to several local media outlets.

After being told to stay home and fearing the risk of not being paid, the employees of the Joliette plant will receive CAD$200 per day (USD$145), Le Journal de Montreal reported on September 4.

According to MonJoliette, a local news website, the city mayor stated that he had been assured by Bridgestone that “no information, whether related to employees or customers, has been compromised.”

Bridgestone Americas confirmed to Infosecurity that it was responding to the cyber incident but did specify the scope of the attack or the status of any of its facilities.

“We continue to investigate a limited cyber incident impacting some of our manufacturing facilities. Our team responded quickly to contain the issue in keeping with our established protocols,” a Bridgestone spokesperson told Infosecurity.

“While our forensic analysis is ongoing, we remain confident we were able to contain this limited cyber incident early. We do not believe any customer data or interfaces were compromised,” they added.