Check Point Warns Critical Auth Bypass Bug Exploited in the Wild

Check Point has urged customers to patch a critical zero-day vulnerability in its Remote Access VPN and Mobile Access solutions that is being actively exploited.

CVE-2026-50751 is an authentication bypass flaw that affects deployments configured to use the deprecated IKEv1 key exchange protocol.

The security vendor revealed on June 8 that in one case, an affiliate of the Qilin ransomware group has exploited the flaw in “post-compromise activity.”

“An attacker can bypass user authentication by exploiting a logic flow weakness in the Remote Access and Mobile Access certificate validation and establish a remote access VPN connection without a valid user password,” Check Point said.

“Check Point has observed active exploitation of this vulnerability in the wild.”

Read more on Check Point: Cybercriminals Exploit CheckPoint Antivirus Driver in Malicious Campaign.

The flaw has been exploited since May 7, but attempts increased in early June, according to the writeup. Check Point launched in investigation on June 4 and said attacks have so far been limited to a “few dozen targeted organizations” globally.

“Based on the post-exploitation activity we observed, we assess with medium confidence that the actor behind the exploitation of CVE-2026-50751 is financially motivated, uses Qilin ransomware,” it continued. “We believe that this threat actor infrastructure is exploiting other VPN-related vulnerabilities such as the ones published by Palo Alto, Fortinet and F5.”

The affiliate apparently used dedicated virtual private server (VPS) infrastructure to carry out the attacks, with some IPs hosted by Kaupo Cloud HK, Shock Hosting, and Vultr Holdings.

Another Vulnerability Discovered

While Check Point was investigating CVE-2026-50751, which has a CVSS score of 9.3, it found another vulnerability. CVE-2026-50752 has a score of 7.4 and is not currently being exploited by threat actors, the vendor claimed.

“CVE-2026-50752 impacts certificate validation in deprecated IKEv1 key exchange and may allow man-in-the-middle interference with site-to-site VPN communications under specific conditions,” it explained.

“Check Point has not observed exploitation of this vulnerability in the wild; customers are advised to apply updates to mitigate potential exposure.”

Customers are urged to update all affected products with the published hotfix.