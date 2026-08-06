Violent Physical Crypto Thefts Surge to $30m in Losses

Crypto thieves are increasingly looking to steal virtual currency from victims in physical attacks, with tens of millions lost so far this year, according to a new Chainalysis report.

The blockchain analytics firm revealed new information from its forthcoming mid-year crypto crime report on August 6.

It claimed that so-called “wrench attacks” such as home invasions, kidnappings, and hostage situations, have escalated in recent years, with an estimated $30m lost in the first half of 2026. When “attempted extractions” are included, such as ransoms and stolen funds that are blocked, the figure rises to $107m.

“Criminals have recognized that crypto holders are high-value targets because they possess wealth in an instantly and irreversibly transferrable form,” the report said.

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Kidnappings (53%) have remained pretty stable as a share of total funds lost to wrench attacks, but home invasions now account for 37% of incidents, up from 26% in 2023.

“Home invasions allow criminals to confront victims in a controlled environment where they can compel a transfer of funds,” the report noted. “Kidnappings, by contrast, are much more difficult to execute. Attackers must expend considerable time and resources planning logistics; and the extended periods spent with victims leaves the attacker exposed for longer.”

France is by far the worst affected country. Chainalysis claimed this could be down to a 2024 data breach in which a local tax official stole and sold information on high-net-worth crypto holders, including their names, addresses, holdings, phone numbers, and tax records.

Attackers are increasingly targeting family members in order to force payment from crypto holders, with France once again the worst hit. There, over 40% of incidents in the first half of the year targeted a relation, the report continued.

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