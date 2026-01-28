Chinese Money Launderers Drive Global Ecosystem Worth $82bn

Chinese money laundering networks (CMLNs) now dominate global activity thanks to illicit cryptocurrency flows, Chainalysis has warned.

The blockchain analytics firm said its analysis revealed Chinese-language money launderers processed 20% of these funds over the past five years. Last year alone, the value of these was estimated at $16bn – approximately $44m per day across 1799+ active wallets.

They’ve helped the global money laundering ecosystem grow from $10bn in 2020 to over $82bn last year.

“This substantial topline growth reflects the growing accessibility and liquidity of cryptocurrencies, as well as a fundamental shift in how this laundering activity occurs and by whom,” Chainalysis said in a report yesterday.

CMLNs are increasingly preferred to centralized exchanges, which can freeze suspect funds. Some 10% of the funds stolen in romance baiting (pig butchering) scams is attributed to these networks.

Compared to other laundering endpoints, money laundering inflows to CMLNs grew 7325 times faster than those to centralized exchanges, the report claimed. They also grew 1810 times faster than those to decentralized finance (DeFi) and 2190 times faster than “intra-illicit on-chain flows.”

Uncovering Six Service Types

Chainalysis investigated 1799 active on-chain wallets linked to CMLNs in 2025. It claimed they fell into one of six service types, with some ramping up activity to launder $1bn+ just 236 days after launching.

They market themselves via platforms like Huione Guarantee and Xinbi, which also provide handy escrow infrastructure.

“As with legitimate e-commerce platforms, service ratings and reviews create accountability within the illicit ecosystem, and vendors often cultivate their market reputation through public attestations of their reliability and service quality,” said Chainalysis.

The six CMLN typologies are: