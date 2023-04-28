Global Cyber-Attacks Rise by 7% in Q1 2023

Weekly cyber-attacks have increased worldwide by 7% in Q1 2023 compared to the same period last year, with each firm facing an average of 1248 attacks per week.

The figures come from Check Point’s latest research report, which also suggests that the education and research sector experienced the highest number of attacks, rising to an average of 2507 per organization per week (a 15% increase compared to Q1 2022).

“While the volume of attacks has only risen marginally, we have witnessed several sophisticated campaigns from cyber-criminals who are finding ways to weaponize legitimate tools for malicious gains,” reads the report.

“Recent examples include using ChatGPT for code generation that can help less-skilled threat actors effortlessly launch cyberattacks, Trojanizing 3CX Desktop app for a supply chain attack, and leveraging the critical unauthorized RCE Vulnerability in the ‘Microsoft Message Queuing’ service.”