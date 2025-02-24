IT/OT Convergence Fuels Manufacturing Cyber Incidents

News

Written by

Photo of James Coker

James Coker

Deputy Editor, Infosecurity Magazine

Converged IT and operational technology (OT) systems were targeted in 75% of cyber incidents impacting manufacturing firms in the past 12 months.

A new report by Telstra International and Omdia highlighted the significant cyber risks from IT/OT convergence and a lack of preparedness from manufacturers to deal with this threat.

The process of using IT systems to communicate and control OT – programmable systems that interact with industrial equipment – can significantly enhance efficiency in sectors like manufacturing and energy.

However, it also creates a broader attack surface for threat actors to target critical industrial equipment.

The report found that around 70% of OT systems in companies across the US, Latin America and Europe will be connected to corporate IT within the next year, up from the current 50%.

However, just 19% of firms surveyed are considered ‘advanced’ in securing their IT/OT systems, as measured against the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework (CSF).

IT/OT cybersecurity maturity levels of manufacturing companies across the NIST CSF and ISA-95 standards. Source: Telstra
IT/OT cybersecurity maturity levels of manufacturing companies across the NIST CSF and ISA-95 standards. Source: Telstra

In addition, just 45% of manufacturers were found to be well-prepared for converged IT/OT security across eight key areas. These included security networking, security awareness, supply chain risks and zero trust.

The report also identified a lack of consistency and clarity around who is responsible for securing IT/OT environments. Just 20% identified CISOs as having this responsibility, followed by Chief Risk Officers (14%) and Chief Technology Officer (13%).

Geraldine Kor, Telstra International's Head of Global Enterprise Business, commented: “This responsibility must be clear and integrated so that one group or person will have the authority to act on security challenges for mission-critical systems. It is equally important to have the right people and security-focused culture as their absence will hinder security posture readiness, compounding technical challenges."

Overall, 80% of manufacturers reported a significant increase in cybersecurity incidents over the past 12 months, with 31% of them resulting in financial losses and/or operational downtime.

Of the incidents that resulted in resilience or availability issues, the cost ranged from $200,000 to $2m.

Read now: Ransomware Costs Manufacturing Sector $17bn in Downtime

The study surveyed over 500 technology executives in the manufacturing industry globally.

You may also like

  1. Converged IT and OT to Advance Security Maturity

    News

  2. #Infosec18: OT/IT Conflict a Challenge in Era of Cyber-Physical Attacks

    News

  3. Critical Infrastructure Urged to Scrutinize Product Security During Procurement

    News

  4. ACSC and CISA Launch Critical OT Cybersecurity Guidelines

    News

  5. US Government Issues Open-Source Security Guidance for Critical Infrastructure

    News

What’s hot on Infosecurity Magazine?