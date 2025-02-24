IT/OT Convergence Fuels Manufacturing Cyber Incidents

Converged IT and operational technology (OT) systems were targeted in 75% of cyber incidents impacting manufacturing firms in the past 12 months.

A new report by Telstra International and Omdia highlighted the significant cyber risks from IT/OT convergence and a lack of preparedness from manufacturers to deal with this threat.

The process of using IT systems to communicate and control OT – programmable systems that interact with industrial equipment – can significantly enhance efficiency in sectors like manufacturing and energy.

However, it also creates a broader attack surface for threat actors to target critical industrial equipment.

The report found that around 70% of OT systems in companies across the US, Latin America and Europe will be connected to corporate IT within the next year, up from the current 50%.

However, just 19% of firms surveyed are considered ‘advanced’ in securing their IT/OT systems, as measured against the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework (CSF).