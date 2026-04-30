The British public education sector has faced a significant increase in cyber breaches over the past year, despite stable threat levels recorded in the UK.

These findings are part of the Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2025/2026, released by two UK government agencies, the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) and the Home Office, on April 30.

The new edition of this annual report, which is the result of a quantitative survey and qualitative interviews carried out between August and December 2025, shows stable trends compared to the previous version, published in April 2025.



However, buried in the report’s Education Annex lies one of the most dramatic increases in cyber breach prevalence between the two editions – and it occurred within public educational institutions.

First, the annex shows that the proportion of British primary schools identifying cyber breaches increased by 4% in the 2025/2026 findings compared to the previous reporting period between August and December 2024.

Additionally, 73% of UK secondary schools also said they experienced a cyber breach, up from 60% in the report published in 2025.

The 2025/2026 report also showed 88% of further education colleges were reportedly hit by cyber breaches in the 2026 report, a 3% increase on the previous reporting period.

Worse, higher education institutions in the UK went form 91% that suffered breaches in the 2025 report to a near-universal 98% in the 2026 report.

The educational institutions covered in the 2025/2026 survey comprise 273 primary schools, 222 secondary schools, 33 further education colleges and 49 higher education institutions. Private education businesses were considered separately and are not included in these findings.