Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has denied that it lost a service desk contract with Marks & Spencer (M&S) after the UK retailer was hit by a cyber-attack.

On October 26, UK newspaper The Telegraph reported that M&S “ditched” its service desk contract with TCS because the Indian IT outsourcing giant was accused of being at fault for the devastating cyber-attack that hit the retailer in April.

In a regulatory filing sent to several Indian stock exchanges on the same day, TCS described the article as “misleading” and pointed to “factual inaccuracies.”

TCS said that while M&S did consider signing a service desk contract with TCS through a request for proposal (RFP) process initiated in January 2025, the retailer selected other suppliers. This choice that was made “much prior to the cyber incident in April 2025,” the TCS filing noted.

“These matters are hence clearly unrelated,” The Tata Group subsidiary added.