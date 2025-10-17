Prosper Data Breach Exposes 17 Million Customers' Personal Info

US peer-to-peer lending platform Prosper suffered a data breach that could have exposed the personal data of over 17 million customers.

The breach was revealed by Prosper in a breach notification published in September.

On October 16, Have I Been Pwned, a data breach tracking website operated by security researcher Troy Hunt, added a new entry indicating that the attack was attributed to a threat actor called Hiron and that the breach affected 17.6 million Prosper customers.

The entry noted that the exposed data included the following:

Names

Dates of birth

Government issued IDs

US Social Security numbers

Physical addresses

Email addresses

IP addresses

Employment statuses

Credit status information

Income levels

Browser user agent details

Prosper’s Customer-Facing Operations Unaffected

In its September advisory, Prosper said that the data was obtained through unauthorized queries made on the company databases that store customer information and applicant data.

The company shut down the activity promptly and confirmed that the unauthorized access was revoked as of September 2.

Prosper emphasized that no operational disruptions occurred and that early investigations found no evidence of unauthorized account access or fund theft.

The firm reported the incident to US law enforcement.

“Prosper has taken additional steps to deploy enhanced security controls and safeguards and has increased and fortified monitoring and security alerting and response,” said the firm in its advisory.

Affected customers will receive free credit monitoring once the company has fully determined the scope of the customer data that has been potentially exposed.

The lending company informed customers that while any uninvested cash in their accounts remained insured by the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and could be withdrawn at any time, invested funds, including principal and interest, would be repaid only over the term of the underlying loans.