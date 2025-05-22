Coinbase Breach Affected Almost 70,000 Customers

The large-scale extortion scheme targeting Coinbase customers has affected close to 70,000 individuals, according to a new official document from the US-based cryptocurrency exchange.

Following its disclosure of the breach on May 15, Coinbase filed a data breach notification to the Office of Maine's Attorney General on May 21.

In the notification, the crypto exchange stated insider wrongdoing as the description of the break.

“A small number of individuals, performing services for Coinbase at our overseas retail support locations, improperly accessed customer information," the document read.

It also confirmed that the breach occurred on December 26, 2024, and affected 69,461 customers.

The document shows that Coinbase didn’t discover the breach until May 11, 2025.

This was the day the attackers sent an email attempting to extort a $20m ransom payment in exchange for not releasing the stolen information online, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

However, the crypto exchange refused to pay the ransom and instead established a $20m reward fund for tips that could help find the attackers who coordinated this attack and bring them to justice.

Coinbase’s Data Breach Timeline Challenged

According to Taylor Monahan, a prominent figure in the cryptocurrency community, currently responsible for security at MetaMask, the data breach occurred far earlier than the date given by Coinbase in its breach notification.

“Threat actors had ongoing access via multiple insiders over a prolonged period of time,” Monahan claimed on X.