TRM Launches Industry-Wide Platform to Fight Crypto Crimes

In an industry-first, TRM Labs has launched Beacon Network, an intelligence-sharing platform designed to prevent illicit funds from leaving the blockchain and build a real-time crypto crime response network.

The initiative was announced on August 20 on the heels of new TRM Labs data that showed that at least $47bn in cryptocurrency has been sent to fraud-related addresses since 2023.

The idea behind Beacon Network is to bring together different actors in the cryptocurrency and cybersecurity ecosystem to share intelligence in real-time in order to prevent major crypto heists like the $1.5bn Bybit hack.

Specifically, Beacon Network focuses on several high-impact areas:

North Korean (DPRK) IT worker and hack fund disruption

Ransomware payment interdiction

Terrorism financing prevention

Recovering scam victim funds

Child sexual abuse material-related financial flows

The initiative was developed in collaboration with law enforcement across dozens of countries, leading financial platforms, cryptocurrency exchanges and stablecoin issuers, and a few crypto-security researchers and research firms.

Some of the top crypto exchanges joining Beacon Network include Binance, Bitfinex, Coinbase, Crypto.com, HTX, OKX and Kraken alongside other crypto-related companies, such as Ripple, Zodia Custody and Blockchain.com.

Some established fintech companies have also joined, including PayPal, Robinhood and Stripe, as well as some of the most active researchers in the world of crypto crimes – including ZachXBT, Security Alliance (SEAL), zeroShadow, Hypernative, Operation Shamrock and CryptoForensics Investigators.