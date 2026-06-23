OpenAI Expands Daybreak to Help Defenders Patch Flaws

OpenAI has expanded its cyber-defense program Daybreak, arguing that artificial intelligence (AI) has flipped the hardest part of security from finding software flaws to fixing them.

In an announcement on June 22, the company said the expansion centered on patch automation. It released the full version of a cyber-focused model, GPT-5.5-Cyber, alongside updates to its Codex Security tool and a new open-source patching initiative.

A More Capable, More Permissive Model

GPT-5.5-Cyber has now moved from preview to full release. However, access remains restricted and OpenAI said it was only offering access to the model to verified defenders through a limited release, paired with extra monitoring and controls.

The firm described it as both more capable and more permissive than its general models for authorized security work.

On CyberGym, a test of whether an AI agent can reproduce known vulnerabilities, OpenAI said the model scored a record 85.6%, against 81.8% for the standard GPT-5.5. It also reported gains in exploit writing and proof-of-concept (PoC) generation tests. Those same offensive-leaning skills are why access remains tightly gated, the company said.