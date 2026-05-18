Interpol Launches Sweeping Cybercrime Crackdown in MENA Region

International law enforcement agency Interpol has coordinated a first-of-its-kind cybercrime crackdown across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) that led to 201 arrests.

The effort, dubbed Operation Ramz, ran from October 2025 to February 2026 across 13 countries in the MENA region.

The operation focused on neutralizing phishing and malware threats, as well as tackling cyber scams that inflict severe costs to the region.

As well as the 201 individuals arrested, Interpol and its allies identified additional 382 suspects and 3867 victims. The operation also led to the seizure of 53 servers used in cybercriminal activities.

A further set of almost 8000 pieces of data and intelligence was also disseminated among participating countries to initiate and support future investigations.