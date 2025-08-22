Interpol-Led African Cybercrime Crackdown Leads to 1209 Arrests

A large-scale law enforcement operation coordinated by Interpol has taken down a 1000-person cybercriminal network and recovered $97.4m in stolen money from over 88,000 victims. The effort, codenamed Operation Serengeti 2.0 following a previous crackdown on African cybercrime in November 2024, ran from June to August 2025. It involved law enforcement agencies from the UK and 18 African countries, as well as private companies (Fortinet, Group-IB, Kaspersky, Team Cymru, Trend Micro, TRM Labs and Uppsala Security) and nonprofit organizations (Cybercrime Atlas and the Shadowserver Foundation). The operation achieved considerable results, including: The arrest of 1209 cybercriminals

The dismantling of 11,432 malicious infrastructure assets (all in Angola)

The recovery of $97,418,228 In total, law enforcement agencies have estimated that this cybercriminal network has targeted 87,858 victims and caused a monetary loss of $484,965,199. Their activities included ransomware, online scams and business email compromise (BEC).

Source: Interpol

Valdecy Urquiza, secretary general of Interpol, highlighted that Interpol-led operations continue to grow in scale and achieve larger successes. "Each Interpol-coordinated operation builds on the last, deepening cooperation, increasing information sharing and developing investigative skills across member countries. With more contributions and shared expertise, the results keep growing in scale and impact. This global network is stronger than ever, delivering real outcomes and safeguarding victims,” he said. Raids in Angola, Zambia and Côte d’Ivoire Operation Serengeti 2.0 included raids across several African countries. In Angola, law enforcement agencies dismantled 25 illegal cryptocurrency mining centers operated by 60 Chinese nationals who were unlawfully validating blockchain transactions. Authorities also confiscated 45 illicit power stations and mining equipment worth over $37m, which will now support power distribution in underserved areas.

Clockwise from top: Chinese nationals arrested by the Angolan authorities, and one of many illegal power stations that powered the cybercriminals’ cryptocurrency mining infrastructure. Source: Group-IB

In Zambia, authorities uncovered a massive $300m online investment fraud scheme that defrauded 65,000 victims through fake cryptocurrency ads and fraudulent apps. At least 15 suspects were arrested and investigators seized domains, mobile numbers and bank accounts linked to the scam. Separately, Zambian officials, working with immigration authorities, raided a scam center in Lusaka and confiscated 372 forged passports from seven countries, disrupting a suspected human trafficking operation.

Source: Interpol