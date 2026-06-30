Cyber threat actors are targeting employees of Booking.com partner accommodations in Japan, using phishing emails that impersonate guest complaints and review requests to trick hotel staff into executing malicious files.

The malware delivered through this campaign, TONResolver, is hosted on a smart contract and leverages blockchain technology – specifically, The Open Network (TON) blockchain platform.

It functions as an initial access and command-execution foothold, with follow-on activity indicating potential credential theft and further compromise.

Phishing Emails to Booking.com Partners

The campaign was detected by TrendAI Research, Trend Micro’s research unit, in late May 2026.

Suspicious emails had been sent to Japanese partner companies of Booking.com, with the subject line “Important: Guest Stay Review Request” in Japanese. These emails are aimed to engage the target to converse with the attacker.

Follow-up emails sent by the threat actor contained a hyperlink that both led to a suspicious website and downloaded a ZIP file.

Within the ZIP file lied a shortcut link file (LNK) disguised as a photo file that led to the installation of TrojanSpy.JS.TONRESOLVER.A – a malware implant functioning as a remote access trojan (RAT), that TrendAI researchers also refer to simply as TONResolver – via a PowerShell script.

Other malicious emails were sent with different subject lines, some in English, to other Booking.com accommodation partners in Japan and in other countries, such as Austria, Australia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, South Korea, Turkey, the UK and the US.

However, Japanese hospitality organizations were by far the main targets, said a TrendAI report published on June 29.

These emails have been sent using the notification functionality of a scheduling tool service, meaning they bypassed traditional email security controls based on domain authentication technologies such as Sender Policy Framework (SPF), DomainKeys Identified Mail (DKIM) and Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance (DMARC).