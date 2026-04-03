Cybersecurity M&A Round-Up: Big Players Boost AI Security Offerings

Investments in AI security products continued at pace in March 2026, as security vendors continue to focus on AI, while AI vendors have made moves to bring additional security expertise in-house through mergers and acquisitions.

Major deals included OpenAI’s acquisition of agentic AI security testing company Promptfoo, while DataBricks acquired two start-ups to support its new Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) product. Google also finalized a major deal it first announced last year.

Here is Infosecurity’s cybersecurity M&A roundup for March 2026.

OpenAI to Acquire AI Security Platform Promptfoo

OpenAI, the AI behemoth behind ChatGPT, announced plans to acquire agentic AI security testing firm Promptfoo.

The acquisition, made public on March 9, will provide OpenAI with Promptfoo’s expertise in identifying and remediating security vulnerabilities in AI systems during development.

Founded in 2024, a Promptfoo statement said its tools are already in use by a quarter of Fortune 500 companies. OpenAI plans to integrate Promptfoo into OpenAI Frontier, its platform for platform for building and operating AI agents.

“Promptfoo brings deep engineering expertise in evaluating, securing, and testing AI systems at enterprise scale. Their work helps businesses deploy secure and reliable AI applications, and we’re excited to bring these capabilities directly into Frontier,” said Srinivas Narayanan, CTO of B2B applications at OpenAI.

Prior to the announcement, Jamieson O’Reilly, security advisor at OpenClaw, told Infosecurity that AI and cybersecurity industry needed to develop more ways to “scan AI tools” to detect “human-language malware, rather than using traditional file-based malware analysis.”

Open AI’s acquisition of Promptfoo appears to move the company towards that.

DataBricks Acquires Two AI Startups to Support New SIEM Product

On March 24, DataBricks, the cloud-based analytics and AI company, announced Lakewatch, a new agentic SIEM designed to help organizations defend against the increasing number of cyber-attacks which employ malicious AI agents, and defend against them at speed.

The launch of Lakewatch was accompanied by news that Databricks had made two acquisitions to support its new SIEM offering: those of Antimatter and SiftD.ai.

Antimatter was founded in 2022 by a group of cybersecurity researchers from University of California, Berkeley. It focuses on secure authentication and authorization for AI agents. The DataBricks acquisition was completed in late 2025 and publicly announced in March 2026.

SiftD.ai was founded by the creator of Splunk’s Search Processing Language (SPL) and lead architects of Splunk's search stack. The startup only launched its first product in November 2025. DataBricks said the acquisition of SiftD.ai will provide deep expertise in large-scale detection engineering and modern threat analytics.

Leonardo Acquires Endpoint Management Provider Becrypt

Leonardo, the multinational Italian aerospace, defense and security company, announced the acquisition of British cybersecurity solutions provider Becrypt.

The acquisition, made public on March 11, forms part of Leonardo’s plans to enhance their Zero Trust offerings.

Becrypt was founded in 2001, and its products include secure desktop tools Becrypt OS and Becrypt Enterprise Manager, as well as solutions for securing email and mobile devices.

“This will accelerate the development of our secure platforms, ensuring that the critical sectors we serve have access to the most advanced tools required to maintain information superiority and digital security,” said Nick Hopkins, chairman of Becrypt.

Google Completes Acquisition of Wiz

On 11 March, Google announced that it had completed its acquisition of Wiz, the cloud and AI security platform, after the deal was initially publicized in March 2025.

This acquisition by Google Cloud, valued at $32bn, is designed to help it to improve cloud security and enable organizations to build quickly and securely across any cloud or AI platform.

“With this acquisition, we will deliver a unified security platform that simplifies the complex task of protecting multi-cloud environments in the AI era, making a strong security posture accessible to more companies and governments,” said Thomas Kurian CEO of Google Cloud.