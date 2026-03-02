February 2026 saw cybersecurity vendors continue to focus heavily building out their AI-related offerings, as several major players completed or announced plans to acquire start-ups, service providers and other technology companies.

There was a raft of acquisitions relating to AI agents, with Check Point, Sophos, Proofpoint and Palo Alto Networks announcing M&A plans in the agentic AI space.

The second month of the year follows on from a steady beginning of 2026 for takeovers and mergers, following a strong 2025.

Here is Infosecurity’s cybersecurity M&A roundup for February 2026.

Sophos Acquires Cybersecurity Assurance Provider Arco Cyber

On February 10, Sophos announced that it had acquired Arco Cyber, a UK-based cybersecurity assurance company offering services to organizations to help them improve security posture while staying ahead of compliance requirements and emerging threats.

Sophos has made the acquisition to better help customers understand their security controls and make more informed decisions around cyber risk.

“Arco has built a platform and a team that offers clarity, accountability, and proof. That work directly supports our strategy, and it gives customers a stronger foundation for simplifying compliance and managing cyber risk with confidence,” said Joe Levy, CEO of Sophos.

Check Point Makes Treble Acquisition as Company Looks to ‘the AI Era’

On February 12, Check Point announced three acquisitions as the company looks to expand customer offerings to aid security teams maintain control in “an AI-first world.” The three acquisitions which Check Point announced were:

Cyclops : a Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) provider, which helps security teams to minimize blind spots and allow quicker, more assured remediation decisions. Check Point said the acquisition of Cyclops will strength its offerings in Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM).

: a Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) provider, which helps security teams to minimize blind spots and allow quicker, more assured remediation decisions. Check Point said the acquisition of Cyclops will strength its offerings in Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM). Cyata: a company which specializes in discovering, understanding and governing autonomous AI agents, enabling security teams to apply appropriate guardrails without slowing innovation. Check Point said the acquisition of Cyata will help customers move fast with AI while maintaining strong security.

a company which specializes in discovering, understanding and governing autonomous AI agents, enabling security teams to apply appropriate guardrails without slowing innovation. Check Point said the acquisition of Cyata will help customers move fast with AI while maintaining strong security. Rotate: An AI-driven cybersecurity platform, which Check Point said will enable it to provide MSPs which more consistent protection across devices, browsers, email, SaaS, and remote access – as well as making it easier for MSPs to deploy and manage Check Point solutions at scale.

Proofpoint Acquires AI enterprise Security and Governance Firm Acuvity

February 12, also saw Proofpoint announce that it had acquired California-based, Acuvity and it’s AI security and governance platform for the enterprise.

Described as “purpose-built for autonomous AI”, Acuvity solutions help provide the visibility and control required to operate AI safely at scale. In a statement, Proofpoint said that the acquisition of Acuvity would help the company provide visibility, governance and control across the agentic workspace.

“Together, Proofpoint and Acuvity enable organizations to confidently adopt AI tools and agents with the governance, visibility and control required to manage risk,” said Ryan Kalember, chief strategy officer at Proofpoint

Palo Alto Networks Announces Intention to Acquire Agentic Security Startup Koi

On February 17, Palo Alto Networks announced that the company intends to acquire Koi, the Tel-Aviv-based agentic endpoint security startup.

Once the deal is completed, Koi's Agentic Endpoint Security will extend to Palo Alto Networks' Prisma AIRS. In a move designed to broaden coverage across critical AI-driven operations.

"AI agents and tools are the ultimate insiders. They have full access to your systems and data, but operate entirely outside the view of traditional security controls. By acquiring Koi, we will be closing this gap and setting a new standard for endpoint security,” said Lee Klarich, chief product and technology officer at Palo Alto Networks.

Arctic Wolf Acquires Exposure Assessment Platform Provider Sevco Security

On Feburary 23, Arctic Wolf announced that it had acquired Sevco Security, a specialist in exposure assessment platforms.

The move will see Sevco’s cloud-native technology operate on the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform and help customers to unify asset intelligence, vulnerability context and security control coverage. The aim is to use the technology to help identify assets, therefore helping to reduce cybersecurity risks.

“You cannot take a proactive approach to security without managing exposure and risk,” said Dan Schiappa, president of technology and services at Arctic Wolf.

“By adding Sevco to Arctic Wolf’s portfolio of solutions, we intend to give customers and MSPs the clarity and context they need to act earlier, prioritize effectively, and verify that risk is being reduced,” he added.