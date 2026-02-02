2026 started with a raft of merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in the cybersecurity industry and the strong focus on AI-based acquisitions has continued into the new year.

Several leading cybersecurity vendors have now completed or announced plans to buy, or merge with, other vendors and service suppliers.

CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks and Infoblox were among those who made M&A announcements in January. The first month of 2026 follows what was a strong year for M&As involving information security companies in 2025.

Here is Infosecurity’s cybersecurity M&A roundup for January 2026.

CrowdStrike Purchased Identity Management Startup SGNL For $740m

CrowdStrike opened the year with its acquisition of SGNL. The SGNL identity and access management platform examines the context of how identities are it’s being used and if needed, to adapting access to enterprise accounts in real-time, revoking access mid-session if risk or context shifts.

The acquisition was made to accelerate CrowdStrike’s Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security platform, enabling access for human, non-human (NHI) and AI Agents to be continuously granted and revoked based on real-time risk.

“This is identity security built for the AI era,” said George Kurtz, co-founder and CEO of CrowdStrike.

CrowdStrike to Buy Browser Runtime Security Specialists Seraphic

CrowdStrike also announced plans to acquire Seraphic, describing the company as a leader in browser security. Seraphic provides real-time visibility into browser activity and the ability to enforce security within any browser runtime. This applies to Chrome, Edge, Safari, Firefox or agentic browsers on both managed and unmanaged devices.

The acquisition will see CrowdStrike further extend CrowdStrike Falcon platform capabilities into the browser, helping to enforce security and prevent the use of Shadow AI.

Palo Alto Networks Completes Acquisition of Chronosphere

On January 29, Palo Alto Networks announced that it had finalized the purchase of Chronosphere, a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader in observability platforms for microservices and container.

The deal will see Chronosphere's cloud-native observability platform integrated into Cortex AgentiX, Palo Alto Networks’ platform for building, deploying and governing AI agents. The addition of the observability platform will allow customers to automatically find and fix security and IT issues.

“Chronosphere accelerates our vision to be the indispensable platform for securing and operating the cloud and AI. We believe that great security starts with deep visibility into all your data, and Chronosphere provides that foundation for our customers,” said Nikesh Arora, Chairman and CEO, Palo Alto Networks.

Infoblox Announces Planned Acquisition of Axur

Cloud security solutions provider Infoblox entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Axur, a provider of AI-powered security solutions.

The company said that as attackers increasingly use AI to scale convincing phishing, impersonation and fraud campaigns, organizations need earlier visibility and the ability to more quickly disrupt threats beyond the traditional perimeter.

The acquisition of Axur is designed to do that, further expanding Infoblox’s capabilities to better address brand abuse, fraud, data and credential theft.

“Axur extends our pre-emptive security offering by giving customers the ability to see and stop these threats earlier with rapid, AI-powered detection and takedowns that disrupt malicious infrastructure before it can be weaponized,” said Scott Harrell, president and CEO of Infoblox.

Newly Formed NuView Acquires Beyond Secure

NuView, a recently founded managed IT and cybersecurity platform backed by investment partners, has acquired Beyond Secure, the Texan-headquartered managed security solutions provider specializing in regulated industries.

Beyond Secure will contribute to NuView's broader platform, which brings together managed IT, cybersecurity, compliance and advisory services under a unified operating model.

ThreatModeler Acquires IriusRisk

Enterprise threat modelling platform ThreatModeler has acquired IriusRisk in a deal which the company said will enable it to build seamless security for the enterprise in the era of AI coding.

The deal will combine ThreatModeler’s AI-driven security platform with IriusRisk’s knowledge of working with development and architecture teams.

"With the addition of IriusRisk, we're building the global leader in the threat modelling market to meet rapidly expanding demand," said Matt Jones, CEO of ThreatModeler.

"Together, we deliver customers greater innovation, expanded support and more scalable solutions that make secure-by-design a sustainable, continuous practice at enterprise scale."

OVHcloud seals acquisition of Seald

OVHcloud, the France-headquartered cloud company announced the acquisition of fellow French technology firm Seald, which focuses on end-to-end encryption technology.

OVHcloud said the deal represents a major step forward in the company’s strategy to offer a trusted cloud, combined with security and regulatory compliance.

“Through this acquisition, OVHcloud can natively integrate end-to-end encryption into its catalogue, complementing existing security propositions to offer a complete protection chain, from the backend to the user terminal,” OVHcloud said in a statement published on January 26.