Cybersecurity M&A Roundup: Palo Alto Networks to Acquire ProtectAI

The biggest merger and acquisition (M&A) news to emerge from April was Palo Alto Networks announcement that it had reached a definitive agreement to acquire ProtectAI, a leader in securing the use of AI and machine learning (ML) applications and models.
This field has become one of the most important areas of cybersecurity, as organizations across the world rush to deploy the operational benefits that AI and ML offer.
The planned acquisition aims to complement Palo Alto’s recently announced AI security platform Prisma AIRS.
Other highlights from April included the completion of acquisitions by Forcepoint and Jamf.
Here is Infosecurity’s M&A roundup for the month:
XConnect Acquires Identity Specialist Sekura
On April 1, telecoms intelligence firm XConnect announced the acquisition of Sekura.id, a mobile identity, authentication and fraud prevention specialist. The move is designed to boost XConnect’s fraud prevention capabilities for their global customers. Sekura.id covers 2.5 billion people globally through 75 connected operators.
Jamf Completes Identity Automation Acquisition
Jamf revealed on April 1 that it had completed the acquisition of identity and access management platform Identity Automation. A definitive agreement for the purchase was reached in March 2025, with Jamf paying approximately $215m in cash consideration. Almost 90 employees from Identity Automation will join Jamf, helping integrate its platform into the firm’s product offerings.
Hornetsecurity to Expand Email Security Capabilities
Cloud security company Hornetsecurity reached a definitive agreement to acquire Altospam, a France-based email security firm, on April 3. The deal is designed to help Hornetsecurity achieve its goal of providing European-built cybersecurity solutions to organizations worldwide. Closing of the acquisition remains subject to French government approval. In March 2024, another French email security provider, Vade, joined Hornetsecurity for an undisclosed amount.
Forcepoint Boosts AI-Powered Capabilities Through GetVisibility Deal
Forcepoint announced it had completed the acquisition of Getvisibility on April 7. The transaction aims to strengthen Forcepoint’s ability to deliver full-lifecycle data security by leveraging Getvisibility’s patented AI Mesh technology. As part of the deal, Getvisibility’s CEO and co-founder have both joined Forcepoint. A definitive agreement for the acquisition was announced in March 2025.
Socket Acquires Analytics Firm Coana
On April 23, software supply chain security specialist Socket acquired Coana, a static analysis and reachability engine. Coana’s capabilities will be added to Socket’s platform, allowing customers to prioritize software vulnerabilities based on whether they are actually exploitable in a given codebase. The news came as San Francisco-based Socket reported a 300% year-over-year revenue over the past year.
Fenix24 Buys appNovi to Strengthen Cyber Recovery Insights
Fenix24, a cyber disaster and recovery company, announced the acquisition of appNovi on April 24. Felix24 will leverage appNovi’s cybersecurity mesh architecture software, which provides visibility into application dependency mapping to help organizations better understand their dependencies, thereby enabling faster recovery from cyber-attacks.
Palo Alto Announces Intent to Acquire to ProtectAI
Cybersecurity giant Palo Alto Networks announced on April 28 that it had reached a definitive agreement to acquire ProtectAI. After the close of the transaction, ProtectAI’s solutions and experts will enable Palo Alto to accelerate its vision for its Prisma AIRS product. This comprehensive platform is designed to enable customers to deploy AI tools safely by protecting the entire AI development lifecycle. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close by Palo Alto Network’s first quarter of fiscal 2026. The financial terms have not been disclosed.
