Cybersecurity M&A Roundup: Palo Alto Networks to Acquire ProtectAI

The biggest merger and acquisition (M&A) news to emerge from April was Palo Alto Networks announcement that it had reached a definitive agreement to acquire ProtectAI, a leader in securing the use of AI and machine learning (ML) applications and models.

This field has become one of the most important areas of cybersecurity, as organizations across the world rush to deploy the operational benefits that AI and ML offer.

The planned acquisition aims to complement Palo Alto’s recently announced AI security platform Prisma AIRS.

Other highlights from April included the completion of acquisitions by Forcepoint and Jamf.

Here is Infosecurity’s M&A roundup for the month:

XConnect Acquires Identity Specialist Sekura

On April 1, telecoms intelligence firm XConnect announced the acquisition of Sekura.id, a mobile identity, authentication and fraud prevention specialist. The move is designed to boost XConnect’s fraud prevention capabilities for their global customers. Sekura.id covers 2.5 billion people globally through 75 connected operators.

Jamf Completes Identity Automation Acquisition

Jamf revealed on April 1 that it had completed the acquisition of identity and access management platform Identity Automation. A definitive agreement for the purchase was reached in March 2025, with Jamf paying approximately $215m in cash consideration. Almost 90 employees from Identity Automation will join Jamf, helping integrate its platform into the firm’s product offerings.

Hornetsecurity to Expand Email Security Capabilities

Cloud security company Hornetsecurity reached a definitive agreement to acquire Altospam, a France-based email security firm, on April 3. The deal is designed to help Hornetsecurity achieve its goal of providing European-built cybersecurity solutions to organizations worldwide. Closing of the acquisition remains subject to French government approval. In March 2024, another French email security provider, Vade, joined Hornetsecurity for an undisclosed amount.