Cybersecurity M&A Roundup: Google Agrees $32bn Wiz Acquisition

Google announced its intention to buy cloud security platform Wiz in March, 2025, for what will be a record-breaking $32bn purchase. Upon completion, Wiz will be added to the tech giant’s plethora of cybersecurity services, which includes Google Threat Intelligence, Google Security Operations and Mandiant Consulting.

A number of other significant M&A agreements were announced in March, involving firms like SolarWinds, Armis and Forcepoint. Here is Infosecurity’s M&A roundup for the month:

Jamf Reaches Agreement to Purchase Identity Automation

Apple device management specialist Jamf reached a definitive agreement to acquire Identity Automation, an identity and access management platform. Announced on March 3, the deal will enable Jamf to combine identity with device access in a single solution. Jamf will pay approximately $215m in cash consideration to complete the purchase, which is expected to close by the second quarter of fiscal year 2025.

SolarWinds Agrees to Acquire Incident Response Provider

IT software giant SolarWinds signed an agreement to acquire incident response firm Squadcast on March 3. This will enable SolarWinds to unify observability and incident response using Squadcast’s automated technology. The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed. The deal was announced shortly after Turn/River Capital announced the acquisition of SolarWinds in February 2025.

Armis Acquires OT Security Provider in Latest Acquisition

On March 6, Armis announced the acquisition of operational technology and cyber physical systems security provider OTORIO. This will result in the integration of OTORIO’s Titan platform into Armis’ cloud-based cyber exposure management platform. The transaction marks Armis’ third acquisition in less than 12 months. The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Forcepoint to Acquire AI Security Firm Getvisibility

Data security firm Forcepoint announced on March 10 that it had reached a definitive agreement to buy Getvisibility, which specializes in AI-powered data security posture management (DSPM) and data detection and response (DDR). The agreement will enable Getvisibility’s technologies to be further integrated within Forcepoint’s full-lifecycle data security solutions following a successful multi-year partnership. The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Varonis Acquires Cyral to Expand Data Security Platform

Varonis announced the acquisition of next-generation database activity monitoring (DAM) provider Cyral on March 17. Cyral’s DAM will be combined with Varonis’ database security capabilities to create a unified data security platform. The financial terms of the deal have not been announced, with Forcepoint stating that the acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on its revenue this year.

Google Announces Record-Breaking $32m Agreement to Buy Wiz

In the biggest cybersecurity M&A deal of the year so far, Google announced on March 18 that it had reached an agreement to acquire Israeli-founded cloud security platform Wiz for $32bn. Wiz’s platform connects to all major clouds and code environments, designed to address the complexity of securing multi-cloud environments. The all-cash transaction is expected to close in 2026. Wiz, which was founded in 2020, reportedly turned down a previous offer from Google worth $23bn in 2024.

NCC Group Sells Fox Crypto Business

On March 28, NCC Group announced it had completed the sale of the Fox Crypto B.V. part of its European Cyber division to CR Group Nordic AB, following successful satisfaction of all customary conditions associated with the disposal. Fox Crypto, which provides cryptographic solutions, was previously a standalone entity, and the deal will not impact NCC Group’s cyber capabilities. The transaction is worth €78.5m ($84.9m).

Image credit: Poetra.RH / Shutterstock.com