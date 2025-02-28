Cybersecurity M&A Roundup: SolarWinds Acquired for $4.4bn

Following a busy January, the cybersecurity M&A market remained active in February 2025, with several key mergers and acquisitions (M&As) announced.

The month saw continued consolidation in cloud security, API security, and identity access management. Large acquisitions by Sophos and SolarWinds were also completed in February.

Here's Infosecurity's M&A roundup for February 2025.

Sophos Finalizes $859m Secureworks Acquisition

On February 3, Sophos officially confirmed the completion of its acquisition of Secureworks, initially announced in October 2024. The purchase price is estimated at $859m. Sophos intends to leverage Secureworks' threat intelligence and security operations expertise to bolster its existing product offerings and expand its reach in the managed security services market. Secureworks laid off 15% of its staff in August 2023, representing around 300 people.

SolarWinds Goes Private in $4.4bn Deal

SolarWinds announced the completion of its acquisition by Turn/River Capital on February 7 for a total enterprise value of $4.4bn. The company's acquisition sees them become a privately owned company. SolarWinds will maintain its name, brand and headquarters in Austin, Texas.

Nozomi Networks Merges with XONA Systems to Strengthen OT Security

Nozomi Networks, an operational technology (OT) security platform, and XONA Systems, specializing in secure remote access for industrial environments, announced their merger on February 10. While financial terms were not disclosed, the merger is expected to provide comprehensive security for industrial control systems (ICS), combining Nozomi's threat detection capabilities with XONA's secure remote access solutions. Nozomi Networks had previously raised $213.6m in funding.

Harness Merges with Traceable to Deliver Comprehensive API Security

Harness, a software delivery platform, announced its merger with Traceable, an API security platform, on February 10. This merger aims to provide comprehensive API security throughout the software development lifecycle, integrating Traceable's API discovery capabilities into the Harness platform. Financial details of the merger were not released. Traceable had previously raised $110m in funding.

Drata Acquires SafeBase to Streamline Security Assessments

On February 11, Drata, a compliance automation platform, announced the acquisition of SafeBase for $250m. SafeBase's platform helps companies showcase their security posture and accelerate the third-party security assessment process. This acquisition aligns with Drata's commitment to simplifying compliance and security for its customers.

ThreatX Acquisition Enhances A10's Web App & API Security

On February 12, A10 Networks, a provider of application delivery and security solutions, acquired ThreatX, a managed web application and API security platform. This acquisition enhances A10's security offerings by adding ThreatX's advanced threat detection and mitigation capabilities, strengthening protection against web application and API attacks. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but ThreatX had previously raised $47.5m in funding.

CyberArk Buys Zilla Security for $175m

Identity security provider CyberArk Software announced the acquisition of Zilla Security on February 13 for $175m. Zilla Security's identity access governance and management platform will be integrated into CyberArk's portfolio to provide comprehensive control and visibility over user access privileges. Zilla Security had previously raised $13.5m in funding.

Deepwatch Expands Cloud Security Capabilities with Dassana Acquisition

On February 18, Deepwatch, a managed security services provider, announced the acquisition of Dassana, a security and cloud data aggregation and analytics platform. This acquisition strengthens Deepwatch's security operations platform by adding Dassana's ability to aggregate and analyze data across multiple cloud environments, providing enhanced visibility and threat detection capabilities. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Menlo Security Acquires Votiro to Improve File-Based Threat Protection

Menlo Security, a provider of secure enterprise browsers, announced the acquisition of Votiro, an anti-malware platform for files, emails, and collaboration platforms, on February 19 for $37.5m. This acquisition strengthens Menlo Security's isolation-powered security platform by adding Votiro's advanced content disarm and reconstruction (CDR) technology to prevent file-based threats.