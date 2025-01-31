Cybersecurity M&A Roundup: 2025 Off to a Fast Start

The new year saw an immediate surge of merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in the cybersecurity space, with a vast volume of announcements made in January 2025.

Big name players in the cybersecurity field, including 1Password, Darktrace and Tenable, proposed and confirmed acquisitions in January.

This activity plays into expected cybersecurity M&A trends for 2025, with industry analysts telling Infosecurity that they anticipate large firms to continue to expand their product offerings this year.

Here is Infosecurity’s M&A roundup for January 2025.

Veracode Acquires Phylum’s Software Security Capabilities

On January 6, application risk management firm Veracode announced it had acquired “certain assets” of Phylum, an automated, software supply chain security platform. These assets include Phylum’s malicious package analysis, detection and mitigation technology, with Veracode seeking to enhance its identify and block malicious code in open-source libraries. The move is part of Veracode’s continued investment in software supply chain risk management.

1Password Announces Trelica Acquisition

Password management service 1Password announced on January 7 that it had acquired SaaS access management provider Trelica. The transaction is designed to accelerate the delivery of new capabilities in the 1Password Extended Access Management Platform, which secures every sign-in to every app on every device.

WatchGuard Buys ActZero to Boost AI Security

Managed detection and response (MDR) provider WatchGuard acquired ActZero, with a view to incorporating the firm’s cross-platform AI-driven threat analysis capabilities into its offerings. Announced on January 8, the deal will see ActZero’s technology and teams become the foundation of the WatchGuard MDR product line serving managed service providers (MSPs).

Darktrace Proposes Acquisition to Boost Cloud Security Capabilities

On January 9, UK AI-specialist cybersecurity firm Darktrace announced the proposed acquisition of Cado Security, a cloud investigation and response provider. The strategic move is designed to boost Darktrace’s abilities to defend customer operations across multiple cloud environments. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to complete in February 2025. The announcement follows Darktrace’s $5.3bn acquisition by Thomas Bravo in October 2024.