July M&A News Roundup

July 2023 represented another significant month for M&A deals in cybersecurity, and for the second month running, deals involving tech giants Cisco and Thales were unveiled, the latter agreeing an enormous $3.6bn purchase. Other transactions revolved around the growing areas of compliance and API security.

Here is our roundup for July:

Node4 Announces Acquisition of ThreeTwoFour

On July 4, UK-based managed service provider Node4 revealed it had acquired information security and technology risk specialist ThreeTwoFour, the third significant purchase it has carried out in the past 18 months. The deal is designed to help Node4 meet increasing requirements in the public sector for effective cybersecurity solutions.

Forcepoint Reaches Agreement to Sell G2CI Business

Forcepoint announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Governments and Critical Infrastructure (G2CI) business to global alternative asset management company TPG on July 10. The transaction will establish G2CI as an independent entity, and the deal is expected the close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Honeywell Agrees to Acquire SCADAfence

An agreement was reached on July 10 by Honeywell to acquire OT and IoT cybersecurity solutions provider SCADAfence. Tech company Honeywell will now integrate the SCADAfence product portfolio into its software arm. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Merger of Third-Party Risk Firms Announced

Third-party risk management firms ProcessUnity and CyberGRX announced a merger on July 12. The combined company aims to centralize and standardize vendor risk management to enhance supply chain security. Under the terms of the transaction, ProcessUnity acquired CyberGRX, whose existing shareholders will retain a minority stake.

Safe Security Acquires Cyber Risk Quantification Pioneer

In another deal on July 12, AI cyber risk management firm Safe Security said it had acquired RiskLens. The purchase of RiskLens, which developed the Cyber Risk Quantification Standard FAIR, aims to combine the standard with automation to help scale cyber risk management practices. FAIR author and RiskLens co-founder will join Safe as Chairman of the FAIR Institute.

Cisco Unveils Latest Security Acquisition

On July 13, Cisco revealed its intention to purchase Oort, the latest in a number of cybersecurity acquisitions by the tech giant. Oort’s identity threat detection and response technology will be incorporated into Cisco’s AI-driven security cloud. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of FY24.

Graylog Purchases API Security Platform

SIEM and log management solutions provider Graylog said it had acquired Resurface.io’s API security platform on July 19. The solution, which has been renamed Graylog API Security, captures complete API traffic data for insights into attacks and threats.

Thales Agrees $3.6bn Deal for Imperva

In a major transaction announced on July 25, French aerospace and defense firm Thales agreed to purchase US cybersecurity company Imperva from investment giant Thoma Bravo for $3.6bn. The move highlights how cybersecurity has become a priority market for Thales. The deal is expected to complete at the beginning of 2024, upon completion of anti-trust and regulatory approvals.

Integrity360 Acquires Advantio

On July 27, Integrity360 announced the acquisition of cybersecurity services company Advantio. The deal is designed to expand Ireland-based Integrity360’s reach into continental Europe and provides an additional cyber services practice focused on PCI compliance. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Private Equity Firm Completes Purchase of Absolute Software

Cybersecurity firm Absolute Software has been acquired Crosspoint Capital, a private equity investment firm focused on the cybersecurity, privacy and infrastructure software markets. The deal is worth $870m, inclusive of the debt.