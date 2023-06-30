June M&A News Roundup

June 2023 saw continued heavy M&A activity in the cybersecurity sector, with transactions involving major tech players such as Cisco and Thales. Several of the deals revolved around companies seeking to expand their AI capabilities, with these technologies becoming increasingly crucial in the fight against cybercrime.

Cisco Ramps Up AI Security Vision with Armorblox Deal

Digital communications giant Cisco revealed its intention to acquire Armorblox on June 1 as part of its vision to create an AI-first security cloud. The deal, which is expected to close by the end of the fourth quarter of FY23, will see the Armorblox team bring its expertise in applying generative AI in cybersecurity to Cisco’s Security Business Group.

CBIZ Completes Purchase of Pivot Point Security

On June 5, financial, insurance and advisory services firm CBIZ announced the acquisition of information security consulting company Pivot Point Security. The move is designed to enhance CBIZ’s cybersecurity services and advice to clients. The agreement was effective as of June 1, 2023.

Synk Agrees to Acquire Enso Security

Developer security specialist Synk agreed to acquire Enso Security on June 7. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of FY23, subject to customary closing conditions. Once completed, Enso’s Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) solution will be added to the Synk Developer Security Platform.

EASM Provider Acquired by Outpost24

Outpost24 has acquired external attack surface management (EASM) provider Sweepatic in a deal announced on June 7. Outpost24 will now leverage Sweepatic’s EASM across its full-stack security assessment and threat intelligence offering.

Thales Expands Presence in Australia and New Zealand

On June 13, Thales announced an agreement to purchase Australia and New Zealand cybersecurity firm Tesserent. The move is designed to accelerate Thales’ cybersecurity roadmap and expand its presence across the world. The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2023.

Informatica Agrees Deal to Purchase UK Cyber Firm

California headquartered Informatica announced its intention to acquire UK-based data access management firm Privitar on June 13. The deal, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023, will enable Informatica to leverage Privitar’s access controls and remediation to its AI-powered Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) platform.

Dataprise Expands US Footprint with Acquisition of RevelSec

Managed cyber solutions company Dataprise announced the acquisition of RevelSec on June 21, in a move designed to expand its national footprint across the US. The transaction continues Dataprises’s managed service provider acquisition strategy to enhance its delivery of enterprise-grade technology services.

Databricks Boosts Generative AI Ambitions with Purchase of MosaicML

Databricks has outlined plans to enhance its generative AI capabilities by signing a definitive agreement to acquire MosaicML on June 26. The shared vision is to enable customers to build and own their own generative AI models, allowing them to retain control of their own data will using these technologies. The proposed deal is subject to customary closing conditions.

BluBracket Joins HashiCorp Following Acquisition Deal

On June 27, HashiCorp announced the acquisition of software code company BluBracket as it looks to expand its product portfolio. Initially, BluBracket’s functionality will be integrated into HashiCorp Vault, with more product capabilities to be announced later this year.