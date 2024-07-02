Cybersecurity M&A Roundup: Private Equity Firms Expand Market Presence

Merger and acquisition (M&A) transactions in the cybersecurity market continued to flow in May and June 2024 following numerous transactions worth billions of dollars earlier this year.

Several well-known companies have expanded their cybersecurity presence and offerings during the past two months, and private equity companies have continued their growing involvement in the sector.

Here is a list of some of the biggest cybersecurity deals from May and June 2024.

Synopsys to Sell Software Integrity Business

Synopsis has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Software Integrity Group business to two private equity firms – Clearlake Capital Group and Francisco Partners. The transaction, announced on May 6, has a total value of up to $2.1bn. Upon completion, the Software Integrity Group business will emerge as a newly independent application security testing software provider.

Akamai Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Noname

On May 7, cloud security firm Akamai announced its intent to acquire Noname Security, an API security specialist. Akamai aims to ensure it can meet growing consumer demands as the use of APIs continues to expand through the acquisition. The deal is worth approximately $450m after customary purchase price adjustments.

ZeroFox Sold to Private Equity Giant

Software as a Service (SaaS) firm ZeroFox announced the completion of its acquisition by tech focused private equity firm Haveli Investments on May 13. Haveli will now provide strategic support, guidance and capital to help ZeroFox expand its global footprint. Upon completion of the transaction, ZeroFox stockholders will receive $1.14 per share in cash.

Palo Alto Unveils Partnership and Acquisition Deal with IBM

On May 15, Palo Alto Networks and IBM announced a wide-ranging partnership. The agreement means Palo Alto will be IBM’s preferred cybersecurity partner across network, cloud and SOC, and the companies will jointly provide AI-powered security offerings. In addition, Palo Alto has agreed to acquire IBM's QRadar SaaS assets for an undisclosed amount.