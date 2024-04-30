April 2024 proved to be a blockbuster month for cybersecurity merger and acquisition (M&A) deals, with announcements involving several major players in the field.

The most high-profile of these was AI cybersecurity specialist Darktrace reaching an agreement to be sold for $5.3bn to private equity giant Thoma Bravo. This announcement came after a previous attempt by the private equity firm to buy the UK-based company fell through in September 2022.

Another significant announcement in was security awareness training provider KnowBe4’s agreement to expand its portfolio with the purchase of email security firm Egress.

Veracode Acquires Longbow Security to Boost Cloud Offerings

Application risk management firm Veracode announced on April 1 that it had acquired Longbow Security, which provides a centralized view of risk for cloud assets and applications. Veracode will integrate this capability into its offering, enabling security teams to discover cloud and application assets quickly and easily assess their threat exposure using automated issue investigation and root cause analysis. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

OPSWAT Buys Online Learning Community CIP Cyber

On April 2, critical infrastructure protection cybersecurity (CIP) solutions specialist OPSWAT announced the acquisition of CIP Cyber for an undisclosed fee. This deal will integrate OPSWAT’s training platform OPSWAT Academy with CIP Cyber’s online learning community to deliver training to cybersecurity professionals worldwide, encompassing a total of 31 certification courses covering IT and OT.

Entrust Completes Onfido Purchase

Identity and payment security provider Entrust completed its acquisition of Onfido, which specializes in identity verification. Announced on April 9, the deal will see Entrust leverage Onfido’s solutions across its portfolio, including its biometrics and AI capabilities. Prior to the acquisition, Onfido had over $140m in annual revenue and more than 500 employees. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Wiz Buys Gem Security to Complete Second Acquisition

Cloud security specialist Wiz announced the acquisition of New York-based startup Gem Security on April 10 for a reported price of $350m in cash. This is Wiz’s second acquisition since its inception in 2020 following the purchase of Raftt in December 2023. Gem’s cloud detection and response solution will now be added into Wiz’s Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), and all its employees will be joining Wiz.