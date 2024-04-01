Cybersecurity M&A Roundup: Cisco Closes Splunk Deal

The highlight of the month comes from Cisco: the American tech giant confirmed its $28bn acquisition of machine data analytics platform provider Splunk, widely used for managing cyber operations.

Once rumored to be buying Atos cybersecurity unit, Airbus decided not to go forward with the deal and bought German cybersecurity provider Infodas instead.

CrowdStrike to Acquire Israeli Firm Flow Security

US cybersecurity giant CrowdStrike announced on March 5 that it has agreed to acquire Flow Security, an Israel-based firm that offers a Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) platform. The deal will allow CrowdStrike to expand its cloud security portfolio. The financial details of the deal were not shared.

Vade Joins Hornetsecurity to Form European Cyber Leader

French email security provider Vade (formerly known as Vade Secure) has agreed to join Hornetsecurity, a German-based cloud security and compliance SaaS provider, for an undisclosed fee. The deal was announced on March 5.

Israeli Cyber Rising Star Wiz Buys Compatriot Gem for $350m

Several media reported on March 13 that the Israeli cloud security company Wiz, one of the fastest-rising start-ups in the cyber market, will acquire Gem Security, another Israeli cybersecurity company. Sources close to the deal said that Wiz will be paying $350m in cash. All of Gem Security's 70 employees in Israel and the US will join Wiz.

Zscaler Acquires Israel-Based Avalor for $350m

US cloud security company Zscaler announced on March 14 that it is acquiring Avalor, an early-stage Israeli start-up offering security analytics and risk management solutions. The deal, which will cost Zscaler $350m, occurred only 26 months after Avalor was founded.

Cisco Completes $28bn Acquisition of Splunk

Another US giant, Cisco, completed on March 18 its $28bn acquisition of Splunk, a machine-data analytics platform provider whose products are widely used for managing cyber operations. The deal was first announced in September 2023.

Chip and Firmware Security Provider Intrinsic ID Joins Synopsys

Two days later, on March 20, Intrinsic ID was acquired by semiconductor specialist Synopsys for an undisclosed amount. Based in the US, Intrinsic ID provides a Physical Unclonable Function (PUF) IP used in the design of system-on-chips (SoCs).

GitLab Buys Oxeye to Accelerate SAST Roadmap

Also on March 20, GitLab announced it was acquiring Oxeye Security, an Israeli firm offering an automated cloud-native application security testing solution. The deal should allow GitLab to accelerate its Static Application Security Testing (SAST) roadmap. The financial details were not shared.

Airbus Chooses Infodas Over Atos

On March 25, a few days after pulling out of the acquisition of Atos Big Data and Security (BDS) business, Airbus Defence and Space announced it was buying German cybersecurity provider Infodas. Although the acquisition's financial terms have not been made public, the amount may be significant considering Infodas’ annual revenue of $54m.